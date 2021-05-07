AMLO holds virtual meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on immigration issues

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a virtual meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, to talk about migration between the two countries and joint actions to face the Covid-19 pandemic.
After exchanging greetings, the representative of the US government agreed that if they work in coordination they can “achieve progress and build a feeling of home for the people of the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador).”
“This partnership could not be more important now that our nations face serious challenges.”
For his part, President López Obrador stressed that the United States can count on Mexico on any migration issue and added that Mexico has a proposal on the subject, without revealing any details.
“It was a very cordial political dialogue”: Ebrard on the meeting of AMLO and Kamala Harris.
Concluyó la videoconferencia del Presidente López Obrador con la Vicepresidenta Kamala Harris. Fue un diálogo político muy cordial basado en coincidencias de fondo. Se está construyendo una relación estrecha cimentada en confianza y respeto.— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 7, 2021
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that he ended the meeting of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, which he described as “a very cordial political dialogue, based on substantive coincidences.”
Ebrard stressed, without giving more details, that these meetings build a “close relationship founded on trust and respect.”
Source: El Sol de Mexico
The Yucatan Times
