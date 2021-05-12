AMLO accepts he is”putting his hand” in the electoral process

Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 12, 2021).- During his morning conference this Tuesday, May 11th, the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, admitted that he “is putting his hand” in the electoral process and that it had to do with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) investigating to the candidates Samuel García of MOCI (Citizen Movement) and Adrián de la Garza of the PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party), for possible electoral crimes.

When he was questioned about the accusations of several political parties in which he had to do with the complaints and that “you are putting your hand in the elections,” the president replied: “Of course, if I made it known here, if it is from the public domain, I am saying, we cannot be complicit in the fraud ”.

“First, we believed that the delivery of the Pink Card by Adrián de la Garza was false news, but “later it was proven that it is real, and they even sent me one of those cards. If “El Reforma” does not say anything… Well, that is another matter, if El Norte does not say anything, it is a fact ” AMLO explained.

He said that he will continue to denounce alleged acts of electoral fraud since this year’s elections must be as clean and free as possible.

