AMLO accepts he is”putting his hand” in the electoral process

Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 12, 2021).- During his morning conference this Tuesday, May 11th, the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, admitted that he “is putting his hand” in the electoral process and that it had to do with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) investigating to the candidates Samuel García of MOCI (Citizen Movement) and Adrián de la Garza of the PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party), for possible electoral crimes.
When he was questioned about the accusations of several political parties in which he had to do with the complaints and that “you are putting your hand in the elections,” the president replied: “Of course, if I made it known here, if it is from the public domain, I am saying, we cannot be complicit in the fraud ”.
“First, we believed that the delivery of the Pink Card by Adrián de la Garza was false news, but “later it was proven that it is real, and they even sent me one of those cards. If “El Reforma” does not say anything… Well, that is another matter, if El Norte does not say anything, it is a fact ” AMLO explained.
He said that he will continue to denounce alleged acts of electoral fraud since this year’s elections must be as clean and free as possible.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Millenary Cuitzeo Lake second largest in Mexico is threatened by drought and pollution
MICHOACAN, May 12, 2021 (EFE).- The.
-
Yucatan nursing personnel earn 50 percent less than the national average
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 12, 2021).- The.
-
Controversy over naked woman footage in the streets of Mérida and Chichén Itzá
Photos and videos shared on her.
-
SSP investigates abandoned truck in Yucalpeten neighborhood of Merida
Mèrida, Yucatan, May 12, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
US Border Patrol apprehends dozens of migrants at stash houses
Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande Valley.
-
Courtyard by Marriot Hotel inaugurated in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 12, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
7 cases of rabies in cattle are detected in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 12, 2021).- In.
-
Constructive for the Mexican economy that AMLO loses majority in elections: BofA
For the financial group BofA Merrill.
-
Biden administration asked Mexico to examine alleged labor rights violations at a GM factory in Mexico
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration.
-
Sea turtle nesting in Campeche on the rise
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 11, 2021).- Just.
Leave a Comment