American woman gives birth on a public road in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (May 10, 2021) .- An American woman gave birth this Sunday, May 09, in the middle of the street, in the Colosio neighborhood of Playa del Carmen, municipality of Solidaridad in Quintana Roo.

The foreign woman was scheduled to give birth a few more days later, so she was not alarmed when she began to feel the contractions until it was too late.

The woman left her home, on the corner of South 25th Street and 65th Avenue, to go to a clinic, but she did not make it there since she began her labor on the sidewalk, where she had to be helped by citizens. Her baby was born right there in the middle of the street.

Finally, she was taken by ambulance to a private clinic, along with her newborn son, who was apparently healthy and out of danger.

Source: Noticaribe

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments