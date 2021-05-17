American tourist found dead in a hotel room in Playa del Carmen

His companions tried to wake him up, believing that he was just asleep

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, May 17, 2021, (SIPSE).- Through the 911 emergency number, the case of a dead tourist in a hotel located in the Centro neighborhood of Playa del Carmen was reported.

The events occurred around 7:30 am on Friday, May 14th, when it was reported that at the hotel called Oceana, located on the corner of Cozumel Avenue with 28th Street, a guest of American origin was found dead in one of the rooms.

His friends and travel companions, according to what they told the police, tried to wake him up in the morning, but he did not respond and thinking that he was only unconscious, they spoke to the hotel staff to ask for help.

Paramedics from a private company came to the scene to try to help the man but he no longer had vital signs, so they immediately reported it to the municipal police.

So far the causes of the death of the tourist are unknown since no evidence of any drug or medication poisoning was found in the room or the surroundings.

It is suspected that he could have died while he was sleeping, although it is unknown whether if it was derived from a heart attack.

No more details on the man’s identity have been revealed by the local authorities.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments