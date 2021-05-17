American tourist found dead in a hotel room in Playa del Carmen

His companions tried to wake him up, believing that he was just asleep
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, May 17, 2021, (SIPSE).- Through the 911 emergency number, the case of a dead tourist in a hotel located in the Centro neighborhood of Playa del Carmen was reported.
The events occurred around 7:30 am on Friday, May 14th, when it was reported that at the hotel called Oceana, located on the corner of Cozumel Avenue with 28th Street, a guest of American origin was found dead in one of the rooms.
His friends and travel companions, according to what they told the police, tried to wake him up in the morning, but he did not respond and thinking that he was only unconscious, they spoke to the hotel staff to ask for help.
Paramedics from a private company came to the scene to try to help the man but he no longer had vital signs, so they immediately reported it to the municipal police.
So far the causes of the death of the tourist are unknown since no evidence of any drug or medication poisoning was found in the room or the surroundings.
It is suspected that he could have died while he was sleeping, although it is unknown whether if it was derived from a heart attack.
No more details on the man’s identity have been revealed by the local authorities.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourism promotes the sale of typical clothing in the Yucatan Peninsula
The sale of typical clothing has.
-
Yucatán will have to regulate vertical real estate growth: AMPI
Due to the migration of people.
-
Playa del Carmen will host the National Congress of Speleology
The event will take place from.
-
Cancun teen is accepted into NASA’s International Air and Space Program
Student from Cancun makes notebooks to.
-
Merida municipal government will promote the Maya culture
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 17, 2021).- “In.
-
Teacher’s vaccination campaign to begin in Yucatan on Tuesday, May 18th
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 17, 2021).- Active.
-
Central Americans returned to Mexico are targets for abuse and violence
REYNOSA, Mexico — Thousands of migrants.
-
Security meeting between Mexican and U.S. officials determine to attack cartel’s weapons, finances, and models
A security meeting between Mexican and.
-
Mexico faces crisis of migrant children and families
After a weeks-long trip from her.
-
Rapid tests to detect Covid-19 are applied in Tulum
“More than 1,700 rapid tests to.
Leave a Comment