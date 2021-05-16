Amber Alert activated for a fifteen-year-old girl missing in Merida

The whereabouts of the minor are unknown since last Friday, May 14th.
The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the Amber Alert was activated by the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl in Mérida. It is feared that the minor might be in a dangerous or even life-threatening situation.
As reported, relatives of the adolescent Mariana Montserrat Canul Cauich asked for help via social networks to locate the young woman since they do not know her whereabouts since last May 14.
#AlertaAmberYucatán informa la activación de su alerta estatal y solicita su apoyo para la búsqueda y localización de la adolescente Mariana Montserrat Canul Cauich #FGE pic.twitter.com/Rnh67doESP— FGE Yucatán (@fgeyucatan) May 16, 2021
According to the information provided, the minor left her home located in the Miraores neighborhood without telling her relatives where she was going.
Authorities requested the collaboration of citizens to find the adolescent.
