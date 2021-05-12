Aloe Vera, the wonderful plant that prevents heart attacks

These are some of the health benefits of aloe vera

Mèrida, Yuc., May 12, 2021 (SIPSE).- It is very common to see this wonderful plant on the threshold of many houses in order to avoid negative energies, and the name aloe abounds in the various cosmetic products on the market, but apart from its external use, it is interesting to know its great benefits for health.

Due to its healing properties, it is one of the primary compounds used in the cosmetic industry. Today aloe vera gel can be found in hundreds of skin and hair products.

Aloe history

History says that it has been known since the year 3000 BC, in the early times of the Egyptians, aloe vera is represented in stone carvings.

Known as the “plant of immortality”, it was presented as a gift at the burials of the pharaohs. The queens Nefertiti and Cleopatra used it as part of their beauty regimen.

Aloe prevents heart attacks

This plant is part of the lily family, the same family as garlic and onions. It balances blood pressure and prevents cardiac arrhythmias, reducing the risk of a heart attack.

It is good against gout, headaches and migraines, halitosis, insomnia, weight loss diets. Besides, it provides vitamins and minerals without providing calories or sugars and regulates menstruation. Eliminates intestinal parasites. It tones the body and opens the appetite. Mitigates osteoporosis and is antidiabetic.

Aloe Vera also contains aloemycin, with a great anti-inflammatory and analgesic power, and aloeuricin, whose property is to activate and fortify epithelial cells, which makes it very useful in gastric and stomach ulcers.

Aloe Vera properties

It is very rich in minerals such as iodine, copper, iron, zinc, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, manganese, sulfur, magnesium, and a large amount of calcium.

It is one of the few species that contains vitamin B12, in addition to vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, and C. It contains strong proportions of germanium that acts like a purifying filter for the body, removes poisons and wastes from cells, restructures and revitalizes the bone marrow, reactivates the immune system, stimulates the production of endorphins, which relieve pain.

All plants that contain germanium have been considered miraculous. In resume, it is purifying, detoxifying, and promotes good digestion.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments