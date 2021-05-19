All you need to know about Mexico’s 2021 election

This June 6, the intermediate federal elections will be held in Mexico.
Looking ahead to this process, we will answer some of the most common questions.
What is voting this June 6?
As reported by the National Electoral Institute (INE) , this June 6 will vote for:
- 500 federal deputies for the Congress of the Union
- 15 governorships
- 30 local congresses
- 1,900 town halls and municipal boards
What would each state in the country choose?
In alphabetical order:
- Aguascalientes: 27 councils and 11 city councils
- Baja California: Governor, 25 councils and 5 municipalities
- Baja California Sur: Governor, 21 councils and 5 city councils
- Campeche: Governor, 35 councils, 13 city councils and 22 municipal councils
- Chiapas: 40 councils and 124 municipalities
- Chihuahua: Governor, 33 councils, 67 municipalities and 67 receiverships
- Mexico City: 66 councils and 16 mayors’ offices
- Coahuila: 38 municipal presidencies, 76 receiverships and 400 regidurías
- Colima: Governor, 25 councils and 10 municipalities
- Durango: 25 councils
- State of Mexico: 75 councils and 125 municipalities
- Guanajuato: 36 councils and 46 municipalities
- Guerrero: Governor, 46 councils and 80 municipalities
- Hidalgo: 30 councils
- Jalisco: 38 councils and 125 municipalities
- Michoacán: Governor, 40 councils and 112 municipalities
- Morelos: 20 councils and 33 municipalities
- Nayarit: Governor, 30 councils, 20 municipalities and 138 regidurías
- Nuevo León: Governor, 42 councils and 51 municipalities
- Oaxaca: 42 councils and 153 municipalities
- Puebla: 41 councils and 217 municipalities
- Querétaro: Governor, 25 councils and 18 municipalities
- Quintana Roo: 11 municipalities
- San Luis Potosí: Governor, 27 councils and 58 municipalities
- Sinaloa: Governor, 40 councils and 18 city councils
- Sonora: Governor, 33 councils and 72 municipalities
- Tabasco: 35 councils and 17 municipalities
- Tamaulipas: 36 councils and 43 municipalities
- Tlaxcala: Governor, 25 councils, 60 city councils and 299 community presidencies
- Veracruz: 50 councils and 212 municipalities
- Yucatán: 25 councils and 106 municipalities
- Zacatecas: Governor, 30 councils and 58 municipalities
How many people will vote?
The 94 million 800 thousand citizens registered in the Electoral Register are expected to participate on this election day.
How do I find the box that corresponds to me?
The INE reported that 161 thousand polling stations will be installed that will have 50 thousand Electoral Supervisors and Trainers.
To find your box you must:
- Enter the page Locate My Box of the INE.
- It will be available from May 31.
- When you enter, display the menu and choose your entity.
- On the front of your INE is the section number. With it, you will be able to know which square you have.
- If you are far from your home, you can access the special boxes to vote remotely.
Do not forget to bring your INE on the day of the elections so that it is compared with the Electoral Register and you can cast your vote.https://www.youtube.com/embed/kcJmEKSlFdM
What do I do if someone wants to force my vote?
Never forget that the vote is free and secret.
If you suspect that there is an attempt at blackmail, you can and should make the corresponding complaint to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes Attention, ( FEPADE ), but remember, it is not the same to force than to influence. For it to be a crime, there must be a threat or coercion.
In the same way, you can make the complaint in person at the FEPADE Immediate Attention Unit (Bulevar Adolfo López Mateos No. 2836, Col. Tizapán, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón delegation, CP 01090, Mexico City, telephone (55) 53463137) or in the Electoral Prosecutor’s Offices of all the states.PUBLICIDAD
Do not forget to attend with face masks, follow the rules of healthy distance, and, most importantly, find out about the proposals of the candidates in your area.
Source: Entrepreneur
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Festival of Pulque, Typical Gastronomy and Mezcal is coming!
This event can be enjoyed physically.
-
Atizapan’s serial killer murdered and dismembered women in his basement
During the search of the home.
-
Relatives ask the Mexican Navy to search for 3 fishermen lost off the shore of Progreso
Progreso, Yucatàn, (May 19, 2021).- In.
-
Over 1,000 UADY students have returned to face-to-face classes
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 19, 2021).- As of.
-
Due to COVID-19, teen and childhood obesity increases by 4% in Mexico
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 19, 2021).- In.
-
On your next trip, do you need a Travel Agent or Travel Advisor?
In early 2020, when the coronavirus.
-
Discontent in Mexico for the price increase in basic food products
MEXICO CITY, (May 19, 2021).- The.
-
A ghost temple of the viceroyalty emerges with the drought in Guanajuato
The town of Zangarro and its.
-
Horror film shows reality of Mexico’s migrant trail
Two teenage boys wave goodbye to.
-
People are claiming Miss Universe Andrea Meza is married
From the moment Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.
Leave a Comment