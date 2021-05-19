All you need to know about Mexico’s 2021 election

This June 6, the intermediate federal elections will be held in Mexico.

Looking ahead to this process, we will answer some of the most common questions.

What is voting this June 6?

As reported by the National Electoral Institute (INE) , this June 6 will vote for:

500 federal deputies for the Congress of the Union

15 governorships

30 local congresses

1,900 town halls and municipal boards

What would each state in the country choose?

In alphabetical order:

Aguascalientes: 27 councils and 11 city councils

27 councils and 11 city councils Baja California: Governor, 25 councils and 5 municipalities

Governor, 25 councils and 5 municipalities Baja California Sur: Governor, 21 councils and 5 city councils

Governor, 21 councils and 5 city councils Campeche: Governor, 35 councils, 13 city councils and 22 municipal councils

Governor, 35 councils, 13 city councils and 22 municipal councils Chiapas: 40 councils and 124 municipalities

40 councils and 124 municipalities Chihuahua: Governor, 33 councils, 67 municipalities and 67 receiverships

Governor, 33 councils, 67 municipalities and 67 receiverships Mexico City: 66 councils and 16 mayors’ offices

66 councils and 16 mayors’ offices Coahuila: 38 municipal presidencies, 76 receiverships and 400 regidurías

38 municipal presidencies, 76 receiverships and 400 regidurías Colima: Governor, 25 councils and 10 municipalities

Governor, 25 councils and 10 municipalities Durango: 25 councils

25 councils State of Mexico: 75 councils and 125 municipalities

75 councils and 125 municipalities Guanajuato: 36 councils and 46 municipalities

36 councils and 46 municipalities Guerrero: Governor, 46 councils and 80 municipalities

Governor, 46 councils and 80 municipalities Hidalgo: 30 councils

30 councils Jalisco: 38 councils and 125 municipalities

38 councils and 125 municipalities Michoacán: Governor, 40 councils and 112 municipalities

Governor, 40 councils and 112 municipalities Morelos: 20 councils and 33 municipalities

20 councils and 33 municipalities Nayarit: Governor, 30 councils, 20 municipalities and 138 regidurías

Governor, 30 councils, 20 municipalities and 138 regidurías Nuevo León: Governor, 42 councils and 51 municipalities

Governor, 42 councils and 51 municipalities Oaxaca: 42 councils and 153 municipalities

42 councils and 153 municipalities Puebla: 41 councils and 217 municipalities

41 councils and 217 municipalities Querétaro: Governor, 25 councils and 18 municipalities

Governor, 25 councils and 18 municipalities Quintana Roo: 11 municipalities

11 municipalities San Luis Potosí: Governor, 27 councils and 58 municipalities

Governor, 27 councils and 58 municipalities Sinaloa: Governor, 40 councils and 18 city councils

Governor, 40 councils and 18 city councils Sonora: Governor, 33 councils and 72 municipalities

Governor, 33 councils and 72 municipalities Tabasco: 35 councils and 17 municipalities

35 councils and 17 municipalities Tamaulipas: 36 councils and 43 municipalities

36 councils and 43 municipalities Tlaxcala: Governor, 25 councils, 60 city councils and 299 community presidencies

Governor, 25 councils, 60 city councils and 299 community presidencies Veracruz: 50 councils and 212 municipalities

50 councils and 212 municipalities Yucatán: 25 councils and 106 municipalities

25 councils and 106 municipalities Zacatecas: Governor, 30 councils and 58 municipalities

How many people will vote?

The 94 million 800 thousand citizens registered in the Electoral Register are expected to participate on this election day.

How do I find the box that corresponds to me?

The INE reported that 161 thousand polling stations will be installed that will have 50 thousand Electoral Supervisors and Trainers.

To find your box you must:

Enter the page Locate My Box of the INE. It will be available from May 31. When you enter, display the menu and choose your entity. On the front of your INE is the section number. With it, you will be able to know which square you have. If you are far from your home, you can access the special boxes to vote remotely.

Do not forget to bring your INE on the day of the elections so that it is compared with the Electoral Register and you can cast your vote.https://www.youtube.com/embed/kcJmEKSlFdM

What do I do if someone wants to force my vote?

Never forget that the vote is free and secret.

If you suspect that there is an attempt at blackmail, you can and should make the corresponding complaint to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes Attention, ( FEPADE ), but remember, it is not the same to force than to influence. For it to be a crime, there must be a threat or coercion.

In the same way, you can make the complaint in person at the FEPADE Immediate Attention Unit (Bulevar Adolfo López Mateos No. 2836, Col. Tizapán, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón delegation, CP 01090, Mexico City, telephone (55) 53463137) or in the Electoral Prosecutor's Offices of all the states.

Do not forget to attend with face masks, follow the rules of healthy distance, and, most importantly, find out about the proposals of the candidates in your area.

Source: Entrepreneur

