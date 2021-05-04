Aguachile: an easy to prepare dish perfect for these times of excessively high heat

Mèrida, Yuc., May 04, 2021, (MAS MÈXICO).- Aguachile is a dish that was born in the beautiful state of Sinaloa. The preparation of this dish consists of boiling mashed meat accompanied by some chiltepines (chili peppers).

This spicy flavor is characteristic of this region and it was the perfect touch for the preparation of this characteristic plate.

With the passage of time, this recipe migrated to the coasts of the same state, where the meat was replaced by shrimp.

Because the fresh seafood abounds on the coasts of Sinaloa, it was impossible not to adapt the original recipe to its preparation with shrimp, which is now more common not only in this state but throughout Mexico.

However, these seafood with which the recipe began to be redesigned, was tanned in lemon, to give it a fresh touch.

Photo: (Màs Mèxico)

There is no exact preparation of this dish, as flavors and textures have been mixed aand adapted according to different regions, tastes and palates.

There are variations where cucumber, bell pepper, avocado, mango and even tequila are added.

And as mentioned before, in some parts of Mexico shrimp has been replaced with tuna, octopus, or other types of fish.

This recipe is very famous in the states of Sonora, Nayarit, Baja California and of course in Sinaloa.

Photo: (Mas Mèxico)

Here we will teach you how to prepare this Mexican dish, with an easy and delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups of shelled shrimp.

1 cup of lemon juice without seed.

2 serrano peppers.

Salt and pepper

1 cup of cucumber cut into half moons.

½ cup of red onion in julienne.

Toast or cookies to accompany

Preparation:

Butterfly the previously washed shrimp. Blend the serrano pepper, the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. In a marine container, cook the shrimp with the previously liquefied mixture. Let it rest for 30 minutes. Add the cucumber and red onion. Accompany with toast or cookies.

ENJOY IT!!!

Source: Màs Mèxico

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments