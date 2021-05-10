After the tower, Eiffel built these other wonders in Mexico and Latin America

Beyond the Eiffel Tower, these cities are home to other designs of the iconic French engineer.

Mèxico, May 10, 2021, (TRAVESÌAS).- What would Paris be without the iconic Eiffel Tower? That 300-meter-high metal structure is part of the world’s architectural imaginary. The genius behind this work is Gustave Eiffel, a Dijon-born civil engineer who began designing and building bridges and whose ingenuity led him to devise different projects.

His best-known work is the Eiffel Tower, however, the legacy of the genius Gustave is not limited to that since from the middle of the 19th century until well into the 20th, Eiffel continued to manipulate iron to create cathedrals, stations, kiosks, and even the Statue of freedom.

During the Porfiriato (time that Porfirio Diaz ruled the Country), Eiffel left three architectural works in Mèxico that preserve the splendor of the early days. Likewise, the engineer traveled to some places in Latin America and also left works that are worth knowing. In honor of his legacy in this continent, here is a short list of his Latin American works.

Cordoba, Argentina

In the early 1900s, the Around the World Tour was inaugurated, a 27-meter diameter Ferris wheel. Originally, its pieces were assembled in San Miguel de Tucumán, but by 1918, this metal wheel was moved to Córdoba, Argentina. However, this attraction does not currently operate, but remains, under the name of the Eiffel Wheel, as a dark green sculpture that stands out from the urban landscape of Córdoba.

Cuernavaca, Morelos

The green metallic structure of the Cuernavaca downtown kiosk stands out from the rest of the colonial and baroque buildings in the city center. It is located in the center of the Juarez Garden, one of the oldest in the city since 1890, the year it was transported from England under the order of the state governor. Today, it stands out from the other colonial buildings and is one of the most visited attractions and the most valuable heritage of the city of Cuernavaca capital of the state of Morelos in Mexico.

Arica, Chile

The Cathedral of San Marcos de Arica, Chile was designed in 1875 by Eiffel at the request of the President of Peru, since at that time Arica belonged to Peru. A few years earlier, the main church in Arica collapsed due to an earthquake, leaving the town without a cathedral. Faced with this problem, the parts of the structure were imported from France, and assembly was completed in Arica a year later.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

The “El Forjador” building is a 4 floors construction with a metal soul. Since its construction, in 1894, it was baked as a manufacturing space, its name honors the fact that it was first used for many years as a factory for agricultural artifacts and windmills, as well as a hardware store. Currently, behind its original facade, there is a nightclub.

Orizaba, Veracruz Mèxico

The state of Veracruz is home to the only metallic palace in the world: the Palacio de Hierro. With the intention of building a municipal palace that would contrast with the traditional bricks of the rest of the buildings, the municipal president commissioned it from Eiffel in 1891. Three years later, the palace was ready. After 97 years of serving as government offices, it is now an iconic Orizaba building and comprises several museums.

Bridge of Art

Built in 1879 and with a similar structure to the Eiffel Tower, this bridge was originally used as part of the railway system. However, when passenger trains stopped operating, the structure fell into oblivion and spent nearly 30 years abandoned. Later, it became the first art gallery in the Ecatepec municipality in the State of Mèxico.

At the moment, the Bridge of the Art, is the seat of numerous activities; such as drawing, painting, modeling and dance classes. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

