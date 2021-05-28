A new gay-pride organization has emerged in Puerto Vallarta: Nuestro Orgullo Vallarta

A new pride organization has emerged in Puerto Vallarta. Nuestro Orgullo Vallarta (Our Vallarta Pride), is an LGBTQ+ festival developed by and for the local community that is separate from Vallarta Pride, which has been organized since 2013 by ACT LGBT, a non-profit organization representing the various interests of LGBT owned and managed businesses.
So, this year, there are more Pride events for locals and visitors to enjoy. Pink & Proud Puerto Vallarta is partnering with both organizations for their pride week. Check out pinkandproudpvr.com for their full schedule of events.
In celebrating Gay Pride in Puerto Vallarta, Nuestro Orgullo goes beyond typical circuit parties. Cultural, artistic and recreational events outside of the club scene are part of this first edition. These events, which support SETAC – a non-profit community and wellness center whose mission is to reduce HIV and other STDs in the Banderas Bay region through education, detection and prevention – range from camping experiences to a Red Dress Party, and everything in between.
The global COVID-19 Pandemic hit SETAC particularly hard, like so many other nonprofits around the world, because they have relied so much on financial support from Vallarta’s LGBT business community since they began more than 11 years ago.
This community saw its revenues dry up virtually overnight when the tourist trade shut down completely in Spring 2020. Since then, with so many in the businesses struggling not to go bankrupt, SETAC has had to rely on occasional donations from international supporters just to keep the doors open. They’re predicting that it will be well into 2022 before the local economy recovers enough for businesses to be able to start supporting them again in the ways they traditionally have.
So, while tourism is now picking up and is expected to continue expanding this year, they are not yet out of the woods by any means, and are still counting on donations from U.S. and Canadian friends and supporters to help them provide HIV medication, PrEP, counseling services, lab work, and transgender support to the over 2,500 locals that make use of SETAC services.
Amaria Villas, a resort hotel nestled in the hills of Puerto Vallarta along the Rio Cuale, is among the businesses that will host a series of Pride Week events supporting SETAC and Nuestro Orgullo Vallarta.
Their Pride Week events run from May 24-May 31, 2021, and include:
May 24-31 – an exciting campground experience at Rancho Mi Abuelo
Friday, May 28, 7 pm-2 am – Celebration of Life Dance Camp Night
Friday, May 28, 2 pm-12 am – Pink & Proud Pool Party Women Only
Saturday, May 29, 8 pm-LATE – Red Dress Party with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Sunday, May 30, 2 pm-LATE – SETAC Sunday: Lip Sync, drag shows, DJ spinning dance tunes & more
For more information about these and other Nuestro Orgullo 2021 events hosted by Hotel Mercurio, Casa Cupula, The Palm Cabaret, Act2PV, and other LGBTQ businesses and community members, visit setac.com.mx
Source: setac.com.mx
