Misconceptions about Moving To Mexico

Modern Aging is a website where they share ideas on how we can create better habits before we get sick or develop a chronic condition so that we can live healthier, longer, and with the quality of life we desire.

Over the last few decades, Mexico has become one of the top relocation and retirement markets amongst US and Canadian citizens, with Mérida, Cabo, Cancun, San Miguel de Allende, and other popular resort regions grabbing most of the attention and real estate investment dollars.

Moving to a foreign country is exciting and life changing, and can come with a few challenges, especially in the beginning. To make it a little easier, Timothy Real Estate Group’s Taniel Chemsian and Modern Aging’s Risa Morimoto put together a list of the Top 9 Mistakes People Make When Moving To Mexico. The list includes:

Expecting Everything To Be Cheaper In Mexico

Assuming Credit Cards Are Accepted Everywhere

Expecting Things To Happen On Your Time

…and much more.

Check out the list on the This Is Modern Aging website by clicking HERE.

For more information, don’t miss the FREE ‘Dream Retirement in Mexico’ webinar on June 8, 9 and 16. Taniel & Risa will discuss the most popular expat destinations in Mexico, basics on how to purchase property and the ins and outs of the Mexican healthcare system.

If you are thinking about moving and purchasing property in Mexico, you won’t want to miss this great opportunity to learn from The Pros. Click HERE to register TODAY!

by Taniel Chemsian is one of the top real estate sales associates for Timothy Real Estate Group in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He moved to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles in 2003, became a real estate agent in 2006 and has never looked back. He has sold hundreds of homes in the region over the last 13 years, and is often seen on House Hunters International (HGTV).

Source: This Is Modern Aging

