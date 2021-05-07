7 cases of rabies in cattle are detected in the Yucatan Peninsula

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 12, 2021).- In the Yucatan Peninsula, the first seven cases of animal rabies are registered, affecting cattle, revealed the federal Ministry of Health when establishing that until the first quarter of the year, Campeche is free of this deadly disease.

From January to March of this year, 87 rabies animals were already confirmed in the Mexican Republic, distributed in 15 states, with a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020, when the sum was 91.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Preventive Programs (Cenaprece), the highest incidence of cattle with rabies was in Veracruz, with 18 animals, followed by Nayarit, with 14; Hidalgo, 10; eight in Guerrero, seven in Chiapas, and six in Jalisco and Yucatán.

In Yucatán, the problem is 20 percent higher than in the first quarter of the previous year, when there was one infected dog and four cattle.

From a regional point of view, the greatest distribution is in Yucatán, since in Quintana Roo there is only one laboratory-confirmed case.

The coordinator of the Zoonosis Program of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Daly Gabino Martínez Ortiz, declared that for more than 20 years in the State there have been no cases of rabies in humans, transmitted by pets, so it is remarkable the achievement obtained with the vaccination campaigns.

However, the deadly pathology prevails in the entity and is transmitted by wild animals, such as badgers, raccoons, skunks and blood-sucking bats, infected with dogs and cats, as well as production animals, such as cows, bulls, etc.

After the verification of an animal with hydrophobia, actions are immediately applied in accordance with the guide for the care of rabies focus and NOM-011-SSA2-2011, for the prevention and containment of human rabies, as well as in Dogs and cats.

