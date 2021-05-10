60,000 vaccines against Covid 19 arrive in Yucatan for the second application on older adults

In representation of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the representative director of Public Health of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Carlos Isaac Hernández Fuentes, supervised the arrival of said shipment from the pharmaceutical company Sinovac

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 10, 2021).- A new shipment of 60,000 vaccines against the Coronavirus arrived in Yucatán that will be destined for the second application of the dose in adults over 60 years of age from municipalities that will be announced in the coming days.

On behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the representative director of Public Health of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Carlos Isaac Hernández Fuentes, went this Sunday, May 09, to the Military Air Base (BAM) Number 8 to supervise the arrival of the new shipment of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac, aboard the aircraft Boeing 737 registration 3528, from Mexico City, which touched state territory at 2:29 pm.

Accompanied by the State Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, Hernández Fuentes verified the unloading of the batch by Army personnel, which was placed in an SSY refrigerated truck, to later be transferred. to the state warehouse of vaccines, from where they will be distributed to the places where they will be applied.

It should be reiterated that the vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the platforms of the federal government, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination and the state government will be supporting with these tasks.



To date, more than 444,320 vaccines against the Coronavirus have arrived in the state, to which is added the batch of 60,000 that arrived this Sunday afternoon.

Also present at the arrival of this new shipment were the Commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion, Infantry Colonel, Gustavo Caratachea Esparza, and Lieutenant Colonel Airman Pilot Marco Duran García, Accidental Commander of BAM number 8.

