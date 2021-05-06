6 incredible activities to do in San Miguel de Allende

From historic churches to thermal waters, discover six incredible activities to do in San Miguel de Allende to enjoy a wonderful vacation.

GUANAJUATO, (May 11, 2021).- San Miguel de Allende is one of the favorite cities for tourism in Guanajuato, and all of Mexico, where you will find a wide variety of activities to enjoy. Each one will take you through the most important settings in the history of Mexico, its magnificent architecture, culture, gastronomy, and even thermal waters to relax.

1. Parish of San Miguel Arcángel

Among the attractions to do in San Miguel de Allende is the Parish of San Miguel Arcángel dedicated to the patron of the city. The original parish dates from 1555, the same year as the founding of San Miguel de Allende, which over time deteriorated, and after a strong earthquake, much of the building was destroyed. It was not until the 19th century that the magnificent final design of the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel was carried out, by the master in construction Zeferino Gutiérrez, native of this city.

He shaped this great work of Mexican neo-Gothic architecture, inspired by a postcard of the German cathedral in Cologne, and built with pink quarry, extracted from the old Palo Huérfano volcano. A visit to this beautiful place is also one of the activities to do in San Miguel de Allende, to be in contact with nature.

2. Casa de Allende Historical Museum

The Casa de Allende Historical Museum is one of the most important cultural venues in this beautiful colonial city, and visiting it is one of the inevitable activities to do in San Miguel de Allende . The city owes its name to the birth of Don Ignacio Allende, a great figure of the Independence of Mexico, in this house that was his home.

The building evokes the life of the caudillo and his family, both in the original furniture and some replicas, as well as everyday objects dating from the 18th and 19th centuries. This invaluable home is part of the rich cultural heritage that has made San Miguel de Allende one of the best cities in the world.. It is divided into 16 rooms in which you will learn from the ancient Chichimeca culture in the area, to historical documents of great value, and events in the life of the leader Ignacio Allende, of which this house was a witness, an inevitable attraction among your experiences to do. in San Miguel de Allende .

3. La Aurora San Miguel de Allende Factory

In Fábrica La Aurora you will discover one of the most beautiful attractions and activities to do in San Miguel de Allende . In this enclosure, the history of an old textile work center merges with the beauty of the current Cultural Center of Art and Design .

Here you can admire everything from sculptures, paintings and books, to historical events that took place during its time, as a manufacturing center, or even watch an artist capture his work on canvas. La Aurora Factory also has a cafeteria, boutique and jewelry, and if you love art, you can do some of its workshops, artistic activities to do in San Miguel de Allende . It also has an incredible location, very close to the best hotels in San Miguel de Allende.

4. Ignacio Ramírez Cultural Center “El Nigromante”

This historic building is another of the attractions and activities to do in San Miguel de Allende , which you should not miss in San Miguel de Allende. The building dates from the year 1754, and it was first a convent, then a school and during the Revolution, a barracks. It currently houses the Ignacio Ramírez “El Nigromante” Cultural Center, where various artistic workshops are held, as well as holding important exhibitions of renowned artists. in San Miguel de Allende and the world.

5. La Gruta, hot springs in San Miguel de Allende

One of the activities to do in San Miguel de Allende , and that you will enjoy a lot, are the hot springs of La Gruta and its spa. This wonderful place located on the outskirts of San Miguel de Allende , is surrounded by nature where you can relax and take advantage of all the benefits of its springs. In the thermal waters of La Gruta you will also find a spa with treatments and massages, as well as a restaurant.

6. Botanical Garden “El Charco del Ingenio”

The El Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden is one of the activities to do in San Miguel de Allende to get in touch with nature. Located a few minutes from the city, this natural reserve surrounded by mountains, has an interesting biodiversity in which the Mexican cacti stand out. It is ideal to enjoy ecotourism activities, such as hiking through its panoramic routes and bird watching . It also has workshops and cultural programs, and even rituals such as the temazcal .

