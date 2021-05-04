4 babies were born on May 10th, Mother’s Day, in the state of Yucatan

Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 11, 2021 (SIPSE).- In total, there are four babies that were born on Monday, May 10th, in the hospitals of Yucatán, in what we can call a “special delivery” for these four mothers.
Health professionals covering guard at the Hospital Materno Infantil “Dr. Consuelo Vadillo Gutiérrez ” received the first baby on this Mother’s Day, at 12:17 am on Monday, May 10th.
It was a 2,885-kilogram girl who, along with her mother, Deysi del Rosario Canul Uicab, are in good condition, according to the director of the Miguel Ángel Laviada Mier y Terán Hospital.
Later, two children were born who also in optimal conditions: at 01:05 am, Karen Isabel García Hoil had her baby weighing 3,280, and at 03:44 am, Marisol Sánchez Coralia gave birth to a 3,035 boy.
For her part, the director of the General Hospital of Valladolid, Lorena Barradas Rodríguez, reported the arrival of Amelia Balam Balam’s son, 3,305 weight, at 00:49 am, who also was born in perfect health. This baby was the fourth one to be born on Mother’s Day in the Yucatan.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
General Archive of Yucatán: 10 million historical documents
The General Archive ensures the administration.
-
The mythical underwater city of Dwarka, India is 9,500 years old
Dwarka has commanded much attraction because.
-
The Maya community, without electoral representation in Yucatan
YUCATÀN, (May 11, 2021).- “The political.
-
The INAH closes the Tulum Archaeological Zone due to a case of Covid-19
(La Jornada Maya) Tulum, Quintana Roo,.
-
Mauricio Vila announces new measures for Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 11, 2021).- As.
-
Federal prosecutors in Mexico to file charges against two leading candidates in Nuevo León
MEXICO CITY — In a surprise.
-
The other side of Mother’s Day in Mexico, thousands are looking for their missing children
Hundreds of women demonstrated this May.
-
Homeless people in Oakland, Calfornia build a “Miracle Village”
by Gabrielle Canon in Oakland CA.
-
AMLO’s popularity falls, while disapproval rises
MÈXICO CITY, May 11, 2021 (EL.
-
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) —.
Leave a Comment