100 new Covid cases registered in Merida in the last 24 hours

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The report this Wednesday, May 26th, marks a drastic increase in infections, going from 105 to 128 new cases in just 24 hours.

Therefore, Yucatecans must bear in mind that the pandemic is not over yet and infections could affect health services if citizens do not continue with the established care.

Regarding the number of hospitalizations, 142 cases of this type were presented.

Of the 128 new coronavirus infections, 100 were detected in Mérida.

Specifically, in Mérida, 24,765 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus (accumulated cases as of May 25).

