Yucatecan fishermen prepare for the start of the grouper season

Progreso, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- The president of the Federation of Cooperative Fishing Societies of the Centro Poniente del Estado, José Luis Carrillo Galáz reported that coastal fishermen are now ready to start catching grouper that begins this Thursday, April 1, 2021, and ends until January 31, 2022, with a goal of reaching almost 7 thousand tons of the species.

He recalled that from April 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021, a total of 6,027 tons of grouper were captured, the price of the “rojillo” (red grouper) closed at 150 pesos, while the black one closed with a price of 120 pesos; in fact, most of the product is exported to the United States.

He stated that they have to see if poaching of the species has affected the population.

He pointed out that there will be enough fresh fish for export to the United States and its commercialization in the national market and its sale in the local market; the coastal fishermen are now ready to open this important fishing season, as well as the larger and smaller vessels on the Yucatan coast.

Finally, Carrillo Galáz reiterated that during the two months of the closure of the species, the coastal fishermen had economic and food support from the State Government as well as economic support from the Federal Government, the men of the sea already have their boats ready to leave to capture the grouper starting this Thursday, April 1.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments