Yucatecan Astronomer Eddie Salazar Gamboa designated Distinguished Teacher 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, April 28, 2021, (YUCATAN AHORA).- With more than forty years dedicated to the training of several generations of professionals, from high school to bachelor’s degree, Yucatecan Eddie Salazar Gamboa will be decorated as Distinguished Teacher 2021, an award from the Ministry of Education of the Government of the State (Segey) that highlights the vocation and trajectory of those who are a positive reference in the teachers’ union.

After receiving 14 proposals from applicants, presented by institutions related to the education sector, the state agency through the Judging Commission resolved to highlight this year the dedication and commitment to teaching of the aforementioned professor, who continues with his work as a teacher full time at the Technological Institute of Mérida (ITM).

Among the academic and research achievements that support the decision to grant this recognition to Salazar Gamboa, the record of important documents whose realization was carried out by the winner stands out, such as “Newton’s interpolation and its numerical derivation”, which establishes the most accurate numerical application of Isaac Newton’s mathematical formulas.

Also his works on the chronology of the visibility of the lunar serpent in the Chichén Itzá Castle, where he exposes a calculation until the year 2036. Likewise, he highlights his method to find the Supermoon, in which he proposes a mathematical formula to determine the repeating cycle where the full moon coincides with the perigee on the same day.

The solemn ceremony is scheduled for May 15th, following the hygiene protocols and the relevant measures stipulated by the health authorities, due to the global pandemic by Covid-19. The commemorative plaque at that time will be placed in the new Normalista Campus that is under construction to the west of the Yucatecan capital.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments