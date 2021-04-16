  • Headlines,
    • Yucatán teachers will be vaccinated from May 19 to 28

    By on April 16, 2021
    Photo: (Río doce)

    Mérida, Yucatán, (April 16, 2021).- Yucatan teachers will be vaccinated from May 19 to 28, according to information provided by Delfina Gómez, Secretary of Education, at the presidential conference this morning.

    Yucatán is in the fifth group of states considering the vaccination of teachers, along with Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Puebla, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Mexico City.

    The vaccination of teachers and educational personnel will begin on Tuesday, April 20, both in public and private schools in five states of the country, informed the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer.

    “This plan will begin next Tuesday with the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching school personnel in five states,” Jorge Alcocer announced at the morning conference headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from the National Palace.

    For his part, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Subsecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out that the vaccination schedule for educational personnel was based on several criteria and the first of them was the COVID epidemiological risk traffic light.

    López-Gatell reported that the CanSino vaccine was chosen to be applied to educational personnel because it only requires one dose and does not require deep freezing.

    He indicated that after two weeks of having been given the CanSino vaccine, the educational personnel will have immunological protection and will be able to return to classes.

    “Schools will be able to open in mid-May, in the states where the traffic light is green. This will allow a return to the current cycle and conclude it, ”said López-Gatell.

    Vaccination schedule for education personnel:

    Week of April 20-27

    -Chiapas
    -Coahuila
    -Nayarit
    -Veracruz
    -Tamaulipas

    Week from April 28 to May 4


    -Baja California -Oaxaca -Nuevo
    León
    -Jalisco
    -Aguascalientes

    Week of May 5 to 11

    -Guanajuato
    -Colima
    -Morelos
    -Michoacán
    -San Luis Potosí
    -Durango
    -Sonora
    -Guerrero

    Week of May 19-28

    Querétaro
    Quintana Roo
    Puebla
    Yucatán
    Mexico City
    Baja California Sur
    Chihuahua

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



