Yucatan restaurant owners endorse new measures for the yellow traffic light

The Yucatan restaurant sector endorsed the new measures for this type of business, with the establishment of the yellow traffic light that will begin next Monday, April 26th, and that will allow a new opening to mobility four days a week.

As it was announced, restaurants will be able to close until midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, in addition to having a capacity of 75%, while only 25% were allowed at the orange traffic light.

Also, they will be able to have live music, although it would only be instrumental since vocalists and wind musical instruments are not allowed yet.

Regarding the new measures, Roberto G. Cantón Barros, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) of Yucatán, pointed out that the opening was expected to be total, although these changes will make it possible to improve the economic situation in the state.

“A great expectation is created around the change of the traffic light and with this, many restaurateurs expected a greater reopening in the working hours, especially on weekends, which is when most people go out. However, we believe that these measures are positive and surely, in a short time, we will be able to advance to Green in the epidemiological traffic light”, he stressed.

Restaurants are the establishments that were most affected by the restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, something that caused hundreds of businesses to suspend their activities, and lay off thousands of employees.

With this change to a yellow traffic light, it is expected that both restaurateurs and other economic sectors will reactivate after almost 13 months without much activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: El Universal

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







