Yucatan Reading Fair (FILEY) goes virtual

Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 26, 2021, (YUCATÀN) .- Meet new galleries, have fun with a classic children's story, delight yourself with the orchestra, or start a literary tour in a very cultural weekend, invites the Secretary of Culture and the Arts of Yucatán (Sedeculta).

The easiest way to visit the FILEY is definitely through Facebook, so just click on the following link to look at the Fair in real time:

https://www.facebook.com/lafiley/

From this Friday 23, and until Sunday May 2, the letters dress up with the IX Yucatán International Reading Fair (Filey), which will take place virtually with various artistic and cultural events, conferences, exhibitions and book presentations or one of the 200 activities through www.facebook.com/lafiley or on his YouTube channel.

Through the YouTube channel of the Palacio de la Música – National Center of Mexican Music – the didactic concert “The orchestra stayed at home” will be presented, in which the musician Damián Medina will perform a performance with various instruments at the link https://www.youtube.com/c/PalaciodelaMúsicaCNMM

At the Olimpo Cultural Center, the company En boca de Lobos will offer the stage concert “El Sombrerón”, directed by Erika Torres Polanco and based on the work of Bernardo Ortíz de Montellano, which will address the useless, although determined struggle of humanity to control both the natural world and unknown spiritual forces.

World day of the book

Le Cirque Gallery celebrated World Book Day, with talks, talks, exhibitions, and a dramatized reading on the day called “One Year Later”. The activity was face-to-face with limited space, you can enjoy it on the official Facebook page Le Cirque Galería.

On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 at the Peón Contreras Theater, the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra opened the second part of its XXXV Season, with pieces by Revueltas, Debussy, and Beethoven.

This Sunday 26, the Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra offered a version of the famous bolero “Granito de Sal”, whose lyrics are by Carlos Duarte Montero and the music by Pepe Domínguez Zaldívar.

Programming

Music, theater, literature and visual arts are part of the cultural offer of Mérida.

Twin house

Mérida has a new cultural space, the Casa Gemela Gallery, located at Calle 16 number 107 in the Itzimná neighborhood, which opened its doors with the exhibition “This is a Place for the Earth”, by the Oaxacan visual artist José Luis García. The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., scheduling an appointment at 9991 54 13 47 or at www.casagemela.com.

The third Age

Get to know the incredible “Stories from the Third Floor” of the ConArte SanArte group every Sunday, where you can learn passages from the lives of different elderly people, who are in nursing homes, who share a part of their lives with the new generations through literature. The publications are at https://www.facebook.com/

