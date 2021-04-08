Yucatan private doctors refuse to be humiliated by the federal government in exchange for vaccines

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 08, 2021).- Private doctors considering that it is an insult to their dignity as health professionals, rejected the condition imposed by the Welfare delegate, Joaquín Díaz Mena, so that they can receive vaccines against Covid-19.

The federal government, as we reported, made 400 vaccines available to the College of Physicians on the condition that they participate as brigade members in the vaccination campaign.

However, none of the private doctors accepted such condition. “It is not possible that they are capable of this kind of atrocities,” wrote one of these doctors.

“The federal government is conditioning the application of the vaccine to private doctors in exchange for 10 days of work, there are not enough insults for these people,” he added.

“Vaccines are a political weapon and the government is not interested in those whom it cannot buy or who are not enough in number for its benefit,” he lamented.

As we reported a few days ago, the representative of the federal government in Yucatán, Díaz Mena, conditioned vaccination on private sector doctors in exchange for their participation in the massive vaccination campaign in Merida.

The Yucatan College of Physicians informed its members that the most that was obtained in the negotiation with the Yucatan representation of the federal government was 400 doses.

Those interested in receiving the anticovid vaccine were asked to enlist as soon as possible.

After the publication of this information, both the president of the College of Physicians, Dr. María Elena González, and Díaz Mena gave a statement to say, “that it was not an imposition but an invitation”.

However, none could deny that there was a condition for private doctors to receive the vaccine, which consisted of participating in the vaccination campaign in exchange for receiving 400 doses.

