Yucatan Lions want to welcome fans at the Kukulcán stadium for the next season

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 05, 2021).- Two months after the start of the 2021 season of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) , the Lions of Yucatán have asked the State Secretary of Health to consider that a percentage of the fans can go to enjoy the games in the Kukulcán Álamo Park.
The team also requested that the Southeast League or the Maya Cup, two preparation tournaments to be played in the field of the “Feathered Serpent”, have access to the public with the intention of conducting a test with the health protocols.
In the following days, the SSY will analyze the request of the organization and will announce its response, depending on the indicators of the epidemiological traffic light in Yucatán.
Yucatan lions, back to the diamond
The Yucatán Lions will compete in the Southeast League and the Maya Cup as part of their preparation for the 2021 season of the Mexican Baseball League.
The Yucatecan club will begin its training on April 11 at the Kukulcán Alamo Park, with the participation of its best prospects, established players and foreign reinforcements.
In addition, they will participate in the Southeast League to hold various exhibition games against the Tigres de Quintana Roo, Piratas de Campeche, and Olmecas de Tabasco, starting on April 29.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
