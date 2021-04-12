Yucatan governor says face-to-face classes must re-start in the month of August

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, expressed his intention to re-start face-to-face classes in the month of August in the state of Yucatán.
This will take place with vaccinated teaching personnel, a process that “apparently will begin on April 20th, as reported by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”
“I have the firm conviction that in the month of August there must be a return to classes at the latest, obviously for this to happen, the teaching staff must be vaccinated,” said the state governor.
He called on teachers to stay informed of official channels and avoid “those massive messages from WhatsApp or social networks that are not reliable, which are constantly confusing the population.”
