Yucatan: at least 21 storms and 8 hurricanes are forecast for the Peninsula this 2021

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The tropical cyclone season begins on June 1 and there will be 21 storms with their own name, including 8 hurricanes, which are forecast for the Atlantic basin, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, as revealed by the Protection Directorate Civil based on forecasts from Colorado State University, in the United States.

Four of the hurricanes could become major categories three, four of five, with sustained winds of at least 178 kilometers per hour, projections for the June 1-November 30 hurricane season indicate.

The names of the cyclones, according to the order of their appearance, are: “Ana”, “Bill”, “Claudette”, “Danny”, “Elsa”, “Fred”, “Grace”, “Henri”, “Ida “,” Julian “,” Kate “,” Larry “,” Mindy “,” Nicholas “,” Odette “,” Petter “,” Rose “,” Sam “,” Teresa “,” Victor “and” Wanda “.

Nine are estimated to become tropical storms, and four more into category one and two hurricanes.

It should be noted that the list of tropical cyclone names does not constitute a forecast, so if it is exceeded, the Greek alphabet will be used (just as it happened last year).

It should be remembered that 2020 was one of the most intense years in terms of this type of phenomenon for the Peninsula, since the storms “Zeta”, “Cristóbal” and “Gamma” caused severe flooding in the states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

First forecast for the 2021 Tropical Cyclone season

Named Tropical Cyclones: 17

Tropical Storms: 8

Moderate hurricanes (category 1 and 2): 5

Intense hurricanes (category 3,4 and 5): 4

The second forecast will be issued when the 2021 Tropical Cyclone season begins.

With information from: Conagua

