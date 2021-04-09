Yucatan: at least 21 storms and 8 hurricanes are forecast for the Peninsula this 2021

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The tropical cyclone season begins on June 1 and there will be 21 storms with their own name, including 8 hurricanes, which are forecast for the Atlantic basin, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, as revealed by the Protection Directorate Civil based on forecasts from Colorado State University, in the United States.
Four of the hurricanes could become major categories three, four of five, with sustained winds of at least 178 kilometers per hour, projections for the June 1-November 30 hurricane season indicate.
The names of the cyclones, according to the order of their appearance, are: “Ana”, “Bill”, “Claudette”, “Danny”, “Elsa”, “Fred”, “Grace”, “Henri”, “Ida “,” Julian “,” Kate “,” Larry “,” Mindy “,” Nicholas “,” Odette “,” Petter “,” Rose “,” Sam “,” Teresa “,” Victor “and” Wanda “.
Nine are estimated to become tropical storms, and four more into category one and two hurricanes.
It should be noted that the list of tropical cyclone names does not constitute a forecast, so if it is exceeded, the Greek alphabet will be used (just as it happened last year).
It should be remembered that 2020 was one of the most intense years in terms of this type of phenomenon for the Peninsula, since the storms “Zeta”, “Cristóbal” and “Gamma” caused severe flooding in the states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.
First forecast for the 2021 Tropical Cyclone season
- Named Tropical Cyclones: 17
- Tropical Storms: 8
- Moderate hurricanes (category 1 and 2): 5
- Intense hurricanes (category 3,4 and 5): 4
The second forecast will be issued when the 2021 Tropical Cyclone season begins.
With information from: Conagua
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
I’m an American citizen, essential worker, and mother of two. Why was my husband deported?
On Dec. 17, 2019, my husband,.
-
Citizens denounce more cases of privatized beaches in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).-.
-
INAH recover eight archaeological pieces that were intended to be sold on the Internet
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 9, 2021).- The National.
-
Carlos Caraveo Vázquez is ratified as head of the Tulum police
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).-.
-
Yucatán and Quintana Roo lead the residential offer in the southeast
The city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had.
-
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99
LONDON, ENGLAND (April 09, 2021).- Prince.
-
AMLO responds to protesting private doctors, “Wait for your turn”
México City, (April 09, 2021).- President.
-
Elements of the National Guard shoot 2 people during a persecution in Nuevo Laredo
The driver of a blue van.
-
Alert in the Caribbean! A volcano is about to erupt on the island of Saint Vincent
Authorities send cruise ship to evacuate.
-
Former NFL player commits suicide after killing five people in South Carolina
The victims of the shooting are.
Leave a Comment