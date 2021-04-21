Yucatan approaches 4,000 deaths from coronavirus

Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021) (REPORTEROS HOY).- In the State of Yucatan, so far in the pandemic, 36 thousand 463 infections have been reported, 31 thousand 924 people recovered and three thousand 972 deaths.

Yucatán reported 86 new infections and eight deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The State Health Secretariat announced that the cases come from Mérida (52), Kanasín and Valladolid (5), Progreso and Tizimín (4), in addition to Acanceh, Baca, Conkal, Hunucmá, Izamal, Motul, Seyé, Sucilá, Tekax, Ticul, Tzucacab and Umán with one each. There are also four more positives from foreigners.

In the medical part it was also reported that eight people, seven of them men – mostly over 50 years old – lost their lives as a result of the virus.

1.- Male 50 years of Merida Obesity

2.- Male 39 years of Homún Without comorbidities

3.- Male 44 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

4.- Male 74 years of Progress DM / HAS / IRC

5.- Male 68 years of Homún DM / HAS / IRC

6.- 68-year-old male from Mérida DM

7.- 68-year-old female from Mérida HAS

8.- 67-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS

Acronyms: Systemic Arterial Hypertension (SAH), Diabetes Mellitus (DM) and Chronic Kidney Failure (CRF).

Of the active cases, 412 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms. In addition there are 155 more people hospitalized in public clinics in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

