Yucatán and Quintana Roo lead the residential offer in the southeast

The city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had a constant growth in the real estate market, especially due to urban expansion

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 09, 2021).- According to the latest Real Estate Report from the Lamudi platform, the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatán have the highest share of residential offerings in the southeast of the country, with 43% and 36% respectively; which represents more than half of the total supply in the area.

The platform highlighted that the city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had a constant growth in the real estate market; especially due to the urban expansion that has occurred since before the pandemic. In addition, the authorities encourage the construction of vertical housing through the Urban Development Plan; in order to take advantage of spaces in the urban area and face the growth in demand for housing in Yucatan.

It is also worth mentioning that Mérida was named one of the safest cities to live in the world.

“The Mexican southeast has positioned itself very well among those who want to buy with the investment objective. This region has increased demand from other cities of origin by 20% after the pandemic ”, commented Daniel Narváez, Marketing VP of Lamudi.

The real estate market in this area has shown resilience to the Covid-19 pandemic; well, projects such as the Mayan Train and the Tulum airport have allowed investments to continue.

In addition, in cities such as Mérida and Campeche, the National Tourism Promotion Fund ( Fonatur ) collaborates with UN-Habitat within the framework of the Mayan Train, to promote territorial planning. Which contemplates principles of environmental responsibility, social inclusion, and local economy; in order to contribute to an orderly urban development that protects the natural, cultural and historical heritage of these colonial cities.

Lamudi indicated that the Maya Train will promote private investments for the construction of housing within the segments of social interest, medium interest, residential, and luxury.

Source: Centro urbano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments