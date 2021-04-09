Yucatán and Quintana Roo lead the residential offer in the southeast

The city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had a constant growth in the real estate market, especially due to urban expansion
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 09, 2021).- According to the latest Real Estate Report from the Lamudi platform, the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatán have the highest share of residential offerings in the southeast of the country, with 43% and 36% respectively; which represents more than half of the total supply in the area.
The platform highlighted that the city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had a constant growth in the real estate market; especially due to the urban expansion that has occurred since before the pandemic. In addition, the authorities encourage the construction of vertical housing through the Urban Development Plan; in order to take advantage of spaces in the urban area and face the growth in demand for housing in Yucatan.
It is also worth mentioning that Mérida was named one of the safest cities to live in the world.
“The Mexican southeast has positioned itself very well among those who want to buy with the investment objective. This region has increased demand from other cities of origin by 20% after the pandemic ”, commented Daniel Narváez, Marketing VP of Lamudi.
The real estate market in this area has shown resilience to the Covid-19 pandemic; well, projects such as the Mayan Train and the Tulum airport have allowed investments to continue.
In addition, in cities such as Mérida and Campeche, the National Tourism Promotion Fund ( Fonatur ) collaborates with UN-Habitat within the framework of the Mayan Train, to promote territorial planning. Which contemplates principles of environmental responsibility, social inclusion, and local economy; in order to contribute to an orderly urban development that protects the natural, cultural and historical heritage of these colonial cities.
Lamudi indicated that the Maya Train will promote private investments for the construction of housing within the segments of social interest, medium interest, residential, and luxury.
Source: Centro urbano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
INAH recover eight archaeological pieces that were intended to be sold on the Internet
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 9, 2021).- The National.
-
Carlos Caraveo Vázquez is ratified as head of the Tulum police
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).-.
-
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99
LONDON, ENGLAND (April 09, 2021).- Prince.
-
AMLO responds to protesting private doctors, “Wait for your turn”
México City, (April 09, 2021).- President.
-
Elements of the National Guard shoot 2 people during a persecution in Nuevo Laredo
The driver of a blue van.
-
Alert in the Caribbean! A volcano is about to erupt on the island of Saint Vincent
Authorities send cruise ship to evacuate.
-
Former NFL player commits suicide after killing five people in South Carolina
The victims of the shooting are.
-
These are the candidates running for Mérida mayor
At the start of the campaign.
-
Merida firefighters put out a fire in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 9, 2021).- At.
-
Subject is trapped in the middle of two narrow walls in Paseo de Montejo
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 09, 2021).- Yesterday.
Leave a Comment