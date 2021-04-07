Xcaret will pay the ridiculous amount of 150 thousand pesos of fine for the death of the child Leo

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 07, 2021).- The Grupo Xcaret tourism recreation consortium, owner of the Xenses park, will pay a fine of 150 thousand pesos ($7,500 USD), for the “human error” that cost the life of the minor Leonardo Luna, who was sucked by a filtration system of the artificial river inside an attraction called ‘Riolajante’.

According to Francisco Poot Kahul, head of Civil Protection of the Solidaridad municipality, Quintana Roo, the Mexican company Grupo Xcaret must pay the highest fine that the secretariat can apply for the incident that occurred within one of its attractions.

The official explained that the sanction is due to the fact that the Xenses staff did not activate the prevention protocols on time, and because of the late report of the accident, which was notified until March 31, four days after it occurred.

Parque Xenses did not implement a security mechanism

As Poot Kahul explained, the prevention and security mechanism that the park must implement in those cases consists of pre-approved protocols such as providing first aid, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and calling the emergency number 911 immediately.

However, the head of Civil Protection in the municipality of Solidaridad affirmed that they did not receive any report of a mishap in the theme park, so no rescue team was sent to the site to attend to the child under 13 years old.

For their part, representatives of the Xenses park detailed that their own security protocols were applied and even highlighted that the minor left the park alive; however, Civil Protection stated that they do not know if the security brigades took action since the incident was notified days later.

When did the events occur?

It was on March 27 when the cardiologist from Durango, Miguel Ángel Luna, visited Xenses Park with his family, made up of his wife and four children.

The family entered the ‘Riolajante’ attraction, but at the moment of jumping down the slides, Leo and his father, who were traveling in the left lane, were sucked into a filtration system.

Luna Calvo managed to leave and later helped her son, although he asked for help from the park staff, no one approached, so the child did not receive attention for the first few minutes.

Moments later, the 13-year-old was taken to a hospital, but lost his life hours later.

After that, the father of the minor has denounced several irregularities and accused the doctors of negligence, even exhibiting that the Grupo Xcaret legal team pressured him to sign a document where he granted the company the pardon because without it they would not return his child’s body (according to the father’s statement).

