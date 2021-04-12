Works on the “Ciclovía” begins today at the Monument to the Fatherland

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- Today, Monday, April 12, the intervention works have begun at the intersection of the Monument to the Fatherland, on Paseo de Montejo Avenue, works that are part of the Ciclovías Infrastructure Plan which is promoted by the State Government and the City Council of Mérida to contribute to generating more efficient and safe mobility for all the people who circulate in this area of ​​the state capital and especially for those who use the bicycle as means of transportation.

In this regard, the director of the Institute for Mobility and Urban Territorial Development (IMDUT), Aref Karam Espósito explained that it is estimated that these works could last 15 days, so in conjunction with the City Council of Mérida and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), the necessary measures will be implemented to avoid further damage to the urban infrastructure.

Given this, the director of IMDUT called the population to take the necessary precautions when circulating through this site of the downtown area in order to avoid setbacks and accidents. People need to be patient before these works with which seeks to make mobility more efficient and provide greater safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Karam Esposito recalled that orange cones were placed at these intersections as a test to ensure the effectiveness of the proposed design, which will be removed as happened in the works of the roundabout of the Monuments to Carrillo Puerto and Justo Sierra also located on Paseo de Montejo.

In this sense, the state official emphasized that the orange cones have been useful as temporary tools to indicate the places where cycle paths are built, islands with vegetation, as well as signage, and once the works are completed the cones will be removed.

With these works, the road design of two continuous lanes is implemented that is added to the installation of intelligent traffic lights and with which it is sought to make mobility more efficient in this area, increase safety and reduce crossing and transfer times of pedestrians, cyclists and users of motorized transport, in addition to reducing the risk of a traffic event, said Karam Esposito.

To conclude, the head of Imdut pointed out that these important interventions are carried out by the Institute for the Construction and Conservation of Public Works in Yucatán (INCCOPY) and will serve to contribute to safe mobility, improvement of vehicular flow, ordering the traffic of all users and to reduce pedestrian crossing times and avoid road events during the interaction and coexistence of those who circulate in motorized and non-motorized vehicles.

