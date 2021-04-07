Willie Walsh appointed as IATA’s new director-general

The IATA has appointed Willie Walsh as director general, succeeding Alexandre de Juniac.

Walsh was confirmed as IATA’s 8th director general by the 76th IATA Annual General Meeting on November 24, 2020. He joins IATA after a 40-year career in the airline industry.

Walsh retired from the International Airlines Group in September 2020, after serving as its CEO since its inception in 2011. Prior to that, he was CEO of British Airways (2005-2011) and CEO of Aer Lingus (2001-2005). He began his career in aviation at Aer Lingus in 1979 as a cadet pilot.

Walsh is deeply familiar with IATA, having served on the IATA Board of Governors for almost 13 years between 2005 to 2018, including serving as chair (2016-2017). He will work from the association’s executive office in Geneva, Switzerland.

“My goal is to ensure that IATA is a forceful voice supporting the success of global air transport. We will work with supporters and critics alike to deliver on our commitments to the environmentally sustainable airline industry. It’s my job to make sure that governments, which rely on the economic and social benefits our industry generates, also understand the policies we need to deliver those benefits,” said Walsh.

Source: IATA







Comments

comments