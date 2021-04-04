Will “Parque La Plancha” finally become a reality?

Mérida, Yucatán (April 3, 2021). As a result of the efforts made by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, the construction of the Gran Parque de La Plancha would be considered within the infrastructure project that the federal government has for the area of ​​the former central railway station.

In recent days, Mayor Barrera met with the head of Fonatur, Rogelio Jiménez Pons and at that meeting, they agreed to consider the construction of the park, for which a work table will be established with a view to integrating a committee that would participate in the work’s design.

The committee will be made up of representatives of the federal, state and municipal governments, as well as universities and residents of the area, so that the planning of the work is carried out through the participatory design promoted by the City Council.

(Photo: Sipse, Milenio Novedades)

At the meeting, the Mayor highlighted the municipal commitment to the federal project known as the Maya Train and recalled that in August 2020 the municipal government approved a collaboration agreement through which the municipality undertakes to provide Fonatur with support, advice, and guidance in the scope of its competence for the completion of the process.

Renan Barrera Concha remarked that notwithstanding the foregoing, the first commitment of his administration is with the citizens of Merida and that is why it deals with providing them with better quality in terms of public services and spaces necessary for adequate family coexistence and recreational activities, especially in these times of COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said: “We are convinced of the benefit of integrating a park with participatory design to the project to be carried out on the land known as La Plancha, which contributes to the urban, human, and social development of the citizens of the municipality of Mérida”.

Finally, Barrera Concha reiterated his willingness to support Fonatur to carry out all the complementary works necessary.

