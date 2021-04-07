Want to “Invest in Mérida”?

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 07, 2021).- There are many reasons that have positioned the Yucatecan capital as one of the best options to live and invest. First of all, according to the Ceoworld magazine safety index in 2019, Mérida is the safest city in America after Québec, Canada. In the same way, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), indicated that it is one of the urban areas where the inhabitants have a better perception of security.

On the other hand, it is located in the third state in the country with the lowest unemployment rate. At the same time, it has shown an important development in its main industries and received 2,926 million pesos from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Although, like the rest of the country, Mérida has been affected by the pandemic; with regard to the real estate sector, interest in investing and developing has not diminished.

In addition, the state of Yucatan implemented the Welfare Technological Pole program that replaces the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) project, which offers important benefits in investment matters, including: 100% discounts in the first ten tax years of the ISR in which a firm is established within the ZEE; 0% VAT rate if products are purchased in national territory; 25% fiscal stimulus for employee training spending for companies that offer training; tax credit for employer contributions for those who already have a business within a ZEE; among other benefits.

The sectors with opportunity to invest

Tourism sector

Although travel and tourism have been one of the industries most affected by Covid-19; investment in this sector continues to expose areas of opportunity because Yucatán has a very wide tourist offer that positions it as one of the preferred destinations internationally.

In November 2020, it became the only state in the country to have seven beaches with the Platinum category, which promoted real estate and tourism investments for about 4.4 billion pesos for the construction of the new building of the United States Consulate in Mérida, the Tower Two of the Vía Montejo Corporate Park and a hotel from the Hyatt Hotels chain.

Industrial sector

Public and private investment in the industrial sector has shown an exponential increase since 2018. This in turn encourages good performance in sectors such as commerce, services, housing, and tourism. Accompanied by a state growth plan that contemplates orderly development in the face of the so-called real estate boom. In this way, a capital gain is guaranteed for the properties and a better quality of life for residents and tenants.

Although the United States, Spain, and Canada are the main countries that allocate investments to Yucatan, other countries are already showing greater interest. In 2020, the manufacturer of large-scale integral kitchens Wood Genix announced an investment of 700 million pesos in the installation of a new plant in the state of Yucatan.

While the Japanese company Uchiyama Manufacturing Corporation reported that they will allocate 1.3 billion pesos for the construction of an automotive parts factory.

Similarly, Fincantieri, an Italian company, announced that they will invest 150 million US dollars for a new ship repair and maintenance shipyard, in the expansion area of the port of Progreso.

The site of the planned shipyard is located near the end of Progreso’s 7-kilometer pier. (PHOTO: Dipensa)

Real estate

Regarding the residential sector, the market has shown significant growth in the peripheral areas of the city. In addition, the demand grows mainly for the purchase and rental of houses in private residential areas.

In turn, vertical development in mixed areas has had a great increase and added value, since they are usually located in well-connected areas and with services that meet the needs of users.

On the other hand, the office sector is gaining strength. According to Solili, the north of the city has established itself as an ideal area for corporate development. Similarly, mixed-use buildings have been in great demand.

Mérida has become a national and regional benchmark in terms of technological innovation. In July 2020, it was selected from among 15 proposals by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) so that, together with foreign consultants, they could develop a project towards its transformation into a smart city.

Render of Vía Montejo (Image: Diario de Yucatán)

Therefore, high capital gains, security, and performance are some of the benefits that Mérida has to offer. If you want to know more information and exclusive details about investment projects with great benefits, you can register for free at Invest in Mérida, an event organized by B2B Media and Inmobiliare , which will bring together the most prominent representatives of the region who will give an insight on the most relevant data and opportunities to invest in the White City.

Source: Inmobiliare

