Vision of the Seas to sail from Bermuda this summer

Beginning in June and running through to August, Royal Caribbean International will bring more adventure to the tropics with a series of new seven-night cruises onboard Vision of the Seas from first-time homeport Bermuda.

In store for guests who sail on Vision is an overnight to explore Bermuda’s culture, history and cuisine as well as a full day at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

The new 2021 summer itineraries from Bermuda will open for bookings on Monday and depart as soon as June 26th.

Sailing with a vaccinated crew, the cruises – at this time – will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

This current health and safety measure, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis, the line said.

“We are thankful to the government and people of Bermuda for welcoming us to their beautiful island nation with open arms as Vision of the Seas’ new homeport.

“This is another step in our safe and measured return to sailing beginning in June,” said Michael Bayley, president, Royal Caribbean International.

“Travelers are eager to venture out gradually and start cruising again.

“By adding a second unique option to sail the Caribbean from a destination as rich and vibrant as Bermuda, we’re offering guests choice in how they can enjoy their well-deserved vacations this summer.”

Also this summer, Adventure of the Seas will be homeporting in the Bahamas, while Princess Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium will be sailing from St Maarten.







