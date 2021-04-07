Valladolid installs the “Accompaniment Network” for women

The proposal created in Mérida prevents cases of harassment, sexual abuse and even kidnapping

Valladolid, Yucatán, (April 07, 2021).- The “Red de Acompañamiento” (Network of Accompaniment) for women in vulnerable situations that exists in Mérida served as an example to replicate it in Valladolid, even in Mayan language and in this way, provide mutual security in the transfers while women walk through the streets.

The initiative is headed in Yucatán by the activist Milka Abril Rodríguez and consists of having a Facebook and WhatsApp group for women to share their locations safely, the intention is to feel accompanied in public areas. This way, if a woman is alone and she feels she is in danger, she can ask for help in the social networks group, and anybody who is close to her location can come to support or accompany her until she reaches her destination safely.

The proposal to create the network arose in Veracruz in 2019, as women used this strategy to protect themselves from attacks of any kind.

Milka shared that in this way, when women leave their jobs, at any time, there are others who can accompany them on their journey. This initiative has been successful in Mérida, as cases of harassment, sexual abuse, and even kidnapping had been avoided. Due to the positive results, a network has now been created in Valladolid.

In this regard, Candelaria May, president and founder of the “Casa Colibrí” Cultural and Human Rights Center, said that in Valladolid there are reports of harassment of women in the streets, cases that happen more and more frequently.

“We agreed and decided to create the group because cases of harassment are frequent. The WhatsApp group is already working in Valladolid”, Milka Abril Rodríguez concluded.

