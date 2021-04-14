Valladolid, a Magic Town with the most delicious food in all of Mexico

Valladolid, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- Located in the southeast of the country, Valladolid is one of the many jewels that the state of Yucatán has and, of course, the peninsula. It is one of the oldest cities and, nowadays, it occupies a very important place for local, national and international tourism. Its streets are full of magic and it houses historical precincts, mansions, museums, and places to explore.

Its location is privileged, for this reason, it is known as ” the capital of the eastern Mayan .” It is located right in the middle of the road between two of the most important cities in the Yucatan Peninsula: Mérida and Cancun.

This destination should be your starting point

Despite being one of the most populated cities in the state, Valladolid has a peaceful air, worthy of a town rich in traditions, history, and culture.

The kindness of its inhabitants is one of the most pleasant surprises that you will find in this place and in each person you can find unique experiences, because they will share everything they know about this place that saw them grow.

Undoubtedly, another of the great attractions of this place is the Yucatecan cuisine, which has international fame thanks to the unparalleled mixture of flavors that it handles and the ingredients that it combines to make even the most demanding palates fall in love.

You will not be able to know a place until you taste their food

It is well known that in order to have a complete experience of the places visited, one must eat as they are used to. In Yucatán, this phrase becomes a duty.

In addition to marveling at the beauty of the landscape in Valladolid, you can enjoy local cuisine with an exquisite combination between the pre-Hispanic heritage of the Mayan culture and the European influence.

Among the dishes that you can taste are the cochinita pibil, the lime soup, the Motuleños eggs, the papadzules, the oriental pickle, smoked loin, the chile stuffed with cheese, and the poc-chuc.

You can eat at all hours!

Now, if appetizers are your thing , it will be the perfect opportunity to delight yourself with some black filling cakes, kibis, lechón cakes or empanadas, cochinita pibil tacos, Yucatecan tamales, polcanes and much more.

To complement the meal, you should choose between the traditional drink that best suits your tastes: Xtabentún is a digestive liquor with a sweet flavor, Chokó Sakam is a regional drink prepared with boiled corn and balché, a kind of mead.

If you have a little space left in your stomach for dessert, you can also taste a Marquesita with Dutch cheese, almond marzipan, an alfeñique, biscuits, and snow-covered donuts.

Do not forget to bring some of those desserts on your return trip, because the Yucatecan preparations are unique and surely you will not be able to resist living without them after your trip to Valladolid.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments