Vaccination of older adults begins in Mérida on April 6th

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- From Tuesday, April 6 to a date not yet defined, on an average of 8 to 10 days, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a total of 139,000 older adults in Mérida will be vaccinated, in 16 different vaccination centers which will have the support of a nearby health sector hospital, for necessary cases, informed a spokesman of the federal government in Yucatán.

Those who registered for this purpose will receive an SMS text message indicating the vaccination center that corresponds to them, according to the postal code of the registered address.

Vaccination will begin with people from oldest to youngest, possibly in alphabetical order.

Each center will serve an average of 600 to 1,000 people.

Among these centers are: five centers in the Yucatán Siglo 21 complex, Deportivo Inalámbrica, Canaco, Polifunctional Gymnasium, Tecnológico de Mérida, Modelo University, one center will be installed near the “La Plancha” grounds, Conalep Pacabtún, Cbtis, Federal 5, Casa del Adulto Mayor , Tecnica 65 of Ciudad Caucel and High School 66.

There will be brigades to vaccinate people who, due to the personal situation or illness, combined with their age, cannot go to the vaccination center, which will have to be processed at the corresponding center.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments