US TERROR weekend: nine KILLED in shootings across the country

This weekend was literally “very violent” in the U.S., and full of terror due to several shootings throughout the country. At least nine people were killed in consecutive firearm attacks in Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio, Nebraska and Louisiana.

It should be noted that despite being shootings with firearms and in which at least one person was killed, several of the attacks did not meet the definition of a massacre. However, excessive violence during the pandemic of the Covid-19 highlights the problem of guns in the United States.

These are the cities and states that were affected:

Chicago, Illinois

In this attack, registered this Sunday, a seven-year-old girl died. In the shooting, a 29-year-old person was also seriously injured, according to a count by the US media CNN; He revealed the spokesman of the police of Chicago, Anthony Spicuzza.

According to the police report, the two victims were in a car near the parking lot, inside a business, when they were hit by several bullets, around 4:18 in the afternoon. The girl received several gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the man was shot in the torso and is hospitalized in very serious condition. It should be noted that the shooting is under investigation, since no person was left in custody.

Shootings in the US AP PHOTO

Austin, Texas

At least three people were killed in a shooting in Texas on Sunday, Austin-Travis County emergency services revealed. It should be noted that the police described the incident as not being listed as a shooting, but as a domestic situation.

According to the police report, around 11:42 a.m. in the Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area of the city, where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick, a former detective who was charged last year with sexual assault on a child. The victims were two women and a man, it must be emphasized that a child was involved in the incident but was located and alive.

Texas shooting AP PHOTO

Omaha, Nebraska

A 21-year-old was killed during one of the most dangerous shootings of the weekend at a mall on Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha police revealed.

It should be noted that the police arrested two people related to the shooting; apparently a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. In a statement, a 3-year-old girl and her mother said they were locked inside a bathroom with 10 strangers.







Comments

comments