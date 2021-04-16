“Unknown” is the name of the new boutique hotel inaugurated by the governor in Santiago

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the Unknown Boutique Hotel in Merida’s downtown Santiago neighborhood, in which 25 million pesos were invested. The project is already generating 220 direct and indirect jobs in its construction and operation.

Mérida, Yucatán, April 15, 2021.- Entrepreneurs from the tourism sector continue to bet on Yucatán and an example of this is the opening of the Hotel Boutique Unknown that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated yesterday night April 15, thereby contributing to the generation of new jobs and that the activity in the state continues to advance towards a firm recovery.

Accompanied by the president of the Harif Fund Board of Directors, Joseph Rodrik, and the Mayor of Mérida, Alejandro Ruz Castro, Vila Dosal cut the ribbon that marked the start of operations of this hotel, located in the Santiago neighborhood of this city, that comes to expand the offer of places to spend the night in the Yucatecan capital.

In this context, Joseph Rodrik indicated that despite the pandemic and the fact that many investors have withdrawn their capitals due to the situation of uncertainty caused by the actions of the AMLO administration, the group he represents has decided to make an investment of approximately 25 million pesos with which 220 sources of employment were created, between direct and indirect, in the construction and operation of this new hotel.

“Our annual objective is to generate an economic income of 20 million pesos directly and to generate to the city about 75 million pesos indirectly,” said Joseph Rodrik.

In the presence of the Secretary of State for Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, the Governor recognized the courage and tenacity of many entrepreneurs who have survived the pandemic and the adverse situation that it has brought with them, but who continue to trust the state to create new projects.

In this framework, Vila Dosal recalled that security has been one of the most relevant characteristics for Yucatán during the last five years, in which the entity has positioned itself as the safest in the entire country, which has contributed to attracting investors that contribute to the economic recovery, and in this case specifically, of the tourism industry.

Undoubtedly, for Yucatan, tourism is a generator of jobs and despite the situation that this sector is going through worldwide, the state continues the economic recovery in this particular sector, said the Governor.

In his speech, Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro mentioned that today more than ever the competition between cities to recover their tourist vocation is very strong, so Mérida is pleased that businessmen distinguish our city by investing in it.

In that sense, he mentioned that Mérida is a municipality in constant growth in infrastructure that in recent decades has represented tourism investment opportunities despite the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The opening of this new hotel in an emblematic neighborhood of our city, such as Santiago, offers a new option in a quiet environment with excellent services, thus expanding the tourist range of our capital,” the mayor said.

In his message, Vila Dosal recalled that 96% of the Yucatan economy continues to function and the economic recovery is on the right track, “proof of this is that despite the fact that 17 states of the country entered a red light and had to paralyze most of their economic activities, here in Yucatan, we have been able to continue fighting and we hope that in the next few days we will be able to change to a yellow traffic light ”.

“We have already recovered 10,000 of the 25,000 jobs that were lost due to the pandemic, this means that, at this rate, perhaps, in a year and a half, we can recover them all, and enter a new cylcle of prosperity ”indicated the Governor.

It should be noted that this new boutique hotel was built on the property that an old house used to occupy, so part of the previous infrastructure was used and remodeled, to give it a better general image with inspiration taken from the Magic Town of Izamal.

All the equipment and decoration were made by local artisans and companies, triggering local employment in various areas to offer 18 rooms of 5 categories, a restaurant bar, and a spa. The theme that guides the hotel is taken from the Maya culture.

During the ribbon-cutting and inauguration ceremony, the Unknown Hotel Director of Operations, Alejandro Gabriel Rabinovich Noé, and the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Fernando Ponce Díaz, were also present.

