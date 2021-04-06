Under AMLO’S government gasoline reaches all-time high.

Gasoline prices reach all-time high; Premium gasoline sells for up to $25.50 per liter.

MEXICO (Agencies) – The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) revealed that Premium (red) gasoline reached a historic price by reaching 25.50 pesos per liter in a Pemex franchise. In comparison, Magna (green) gasoline reached a price of 22.35 pesos in a Chevron franchise.

According to the Who’s Who in Gasoline Prices program published by Profeco, from March 22 to 28, it was in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where fuel prices reached the aforementioned historical figures could be greater variation since fuels do not have economic stimuli granted by the government. It should be noted that the weekly list of fuel prices is prepared concerning the highest profit margin.

In Campeche, the BP brand presented the highest profit margin for regular gasoline by obtaining 3.38 pesos and selling it at 21.99 pesos; in the Premium also of the BP brand in Mexico City with a profit of 3.54 and a retail price of 23.99 pesos per liter.

Fuel prices have not increased in real terms according to AMLO. In López Obrador’s morning conference, the head of Profeco, Berenice Romero Domínguez, pointed out that average fuel prices were 21.44 pesos for diesel; 21.93 cents for Premium and 20.39 pesos for regular gasoline. She pointed out that the brands that sell the most expensive fuel on average are Redco, Chevron, and Arco, while the cheapest in the country are Exxon Mobil, G500, and Orsan.

