Two security guards drown in a pool in Valladolid, Yucatán

The guards were employees of a company that is collaborating in the construction of the Maya Train Project.
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- Due to the excess of intoxicating drinks, two watchmen drowned in the pool of a Quinta of the Mérida-Cancún highway, near the town of Ebtún, Valladolid municipálity.
The two men were employees of a company that collaborates in the construction of the Maya Train railway project.
According to preliminary data, the workers were chatting and drinking at that site, and at one point they got into the pool and one of them began to drown and the other, unfortunately, trying to help him ended up with the same fate.
One of the deceased was found floating in the water and the other at the bottom of the pool. Around the pool, there were beer cans and cigarette butts.
The dead bodies were found by the manager of the Gerd Company, which is a service provider for the Maya Train project and is leasing the property.
As soon as he arrived to the property, he realized that the pool was overflowing then he went to check, and found both watchmen drowned.
Immediately he called the emergency services, and police arrived at the scene only to confirm the death of the two men.
