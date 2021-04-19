Twice as many Central American migrants were detained by Mexico during 2020

Mexico’s government has ramped up the detention and deportation of Central American migrants, with deportations last month up more than 60 percent over March 2020.
Figures obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that 15,800 Central American migrants were detained in in Mexico in March, a jump of 32 percent over February. Deportations were up 65 percent over March 2020 and 61 percent over February of 2021.
Mexican officials also carried out dozens of raids at transportation hubs in March, detaining more than 1,200 migrants, roughly 30 percent of whom were minors, according to the Journal.
The figures show both the efforts that Mexico’s government is undertaking to stem the increasing number of migrants that have streamed to the U.S. border in the first few months of President Biden‘s presidency. Preliminary Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data indicates that the U.S. is facing a 15-year high of migrants apprehended at the border.
The Trump administration pushed Mexico’s government to house refugees in the country while they applied for asylum in the U.S. under the policy known as “Remain in Mexico,” one of several Biden is reversing.
The Biden administration now faces criticism from Democrats over the conditions in facilities that house unaccompanied migrant children, as well as from Republicans over the increased number of border crossings. In response, the White House has pledged to address the problem and rebuild what it characterized as a system left “broken” by the Trump administration while urging migrants not to make the journey to the U.S.
Source: The Hill
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Former restaurant Harlow reopens under new name and administration
The restaurant will be the branch.
-
Intense season of rains and cyclones forecast for Campeche
The number that is expected at.
-
Quintana Roo celebrated a unique virtual hip hop festival in Maya language
Quintana Roo (April 19, 2021).- In.
-
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to debut this year outside the Hotel Zone
by Matt Turner for Travel Agent.
-
Four of Canada’s main airlines have said they will suspend travel to Cancun until June
Cancun, Q.R. — Four of Canada’s.
-
Man arrested for robbery is now implicated in Umán’s femicide
Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).- The.
-
INAH workers demand better working conditions at archaeological sites
Members of the SNDTSC requested tools.
-
The danger of handing over your biometric data over a cell line
. Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).-.
-
Now AMLO threatens to cancel the gas pipeline
The Mexican Government intends to revoke.
-
US TERROR weekend: nine KILLED in shootings across the country
This weekend was literally “very violent” in the U.S., and.
Leave a Comment