Tulum is nominated as the best beach destination in 2021

Tulum , in the state of Quintana Roo, is celebrating after it was nominated as the best beach destination in 2021; this according to the World Travel Awards.

The news that Tulum is one of the best destinations with a beach was announced through the official Visit México Twitter account.

” Tulum has been nominated in the World Travel Awards 2021 in the category-leading beach destination in Mexico and Central America” Visit Mexico

This Twitter account, dedicated to promoting tourism in Mexico, invited social media users to vote for Tulum to win the leading beach destination category in Mexico and Central America.

How can I vote for Tulum to win the award for best beach destination?

The first thing to do to support this tourist site in the state of Quintana Roo is to enter the website https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote , then you must register to create an account; this in order to cast your vote.

A verification email will be sent to your email account and you will need to click the verification link to validate your email address before you can log in.

Once these steps are done, you will be able to support Tulum in this contest by selecting the “Central America” region, then search for “Leading beach destination in Mexico and Central America” and click there.

Finally, be sure to mark the Tulum section, and voila.

These steps can be done through your cell phone or through your computer.

So far neither state nor municipal authorities have joined the celebration; Nor have they joined the social media accounts that invite tourists and locals to vote in the 2021 World Travel Awards.

