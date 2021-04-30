Trouble sleeping? Sleep “like a baby” with a guava leaf tea

Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021, (REPORTEROS HOY).- Guava is one of those fruits with more flavor and that we can enjoy in its natural form as a sweet or sorbet. Perhaps few of us know that it is a huge source of vitamin C (more than other fruits such as orange and lemon), which helps us to prevent respiratory problems.

But the leaves turn out to be a medicinal remedy to treat dirfferent ailments.

For example, it has glucose-fighting properties and is an anticoagulant, which helps reduce the risk of some heart diseases and improves blood circulation, lowers the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, reduces high levels of blood pressure and heart rate. Reduces high sugar levels and at the same time improves insulin resistance.

For insomnia problems or problems resting at night, guava leaves may be the solution, since it acts as a natural relaxant that will help you fall asleep and rest in the way you need.

One of its great benefits is to combat colic, especially those suffered by women during the menstruation period.

Thanks to its high concentration of vitamin C, guava leaf tea is ideal to avoid respiratory diseases such as flu, cough, and sore throat. A good immune system is what helps to strengthen our antibodies when in contact with free radicals and viruses, that is the importance of consuming vitamin C.

Guava leaves are a great ally for you to maintain your ideal weight since it does not convert complex carbohydrates into sugar, what it does is eliminate the feeling of hunger that causes you to eat more. Due to its diuretic properties and its high potassium content, it is ideal to prevent fluid retention, helping to remove the annoying sensation of inflammation.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments