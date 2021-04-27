Top Mexican states for Real Estate investment in 2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in these states the price of homes has risen consistently.

Mèrida, Yuc., April 27, 2021, (REAL ESTATE MARKET).- Real estate investments are always one of those that offer greater financial stability in the medium and long term, since real estate increases in value over time thanks to capital gains.

This makes them a great alternative to other types of investments, such as mutual funds or the currency market, which are highly dependent on changes in the global economy.

In Mexico, there are places that have always distinguished themselves by having solid real estate markets, which has been demonstrated in this COVID-19 pandemic, as average home prices have continued to rise in almost all states, which is a great signal for investors.

That is why today we bring you a list of the best places to invest in real estate in 2021, comparing the average prices of homes between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2020, according to the Federal Mortgage Society (Sociedad de Hipotecas Federales: SHF).

1.- Morelos

With the isolation measures promoted by the health authorities and the implementation of distance education and work systems, many people have sought to get away from urban centers. That is why in Central Mexico, many people have seen Morelos as one of the best places to invest in homes.

In addition to better weather conditions and more green areas, Morelos has a similar infrastructure to the capital, so it is no longer just a good alternative for a vacation home but has now emerged as a great permanent home option.

In Morelos, the average home price increased 16.02 percent between 2019 and 2020, making it a great option to buy a property and use it as an investment.

2.- Jalisco

Jalisco is the most important state in the western part of the country, thanks to its great industrial activity in the technology sector, which has been greatly boosted by the pandemic, since now many people have had to adopt these devices in their daily lives, which has greatly increased its demand and, therefore, has given a great boost to this sector in the state.

Jalisco is another of the most favorable places to invest in real estate, since from 2019 to 2020 the average price of houses and apartments increased by 12.38%, becoming one of the best options to invest in 2021.

3.- Yucatan

For some years now, Yucatán has been one of the best places to invest, thanks to its constant economic growth and high levels of security, which have given it great international projection, attracting huge amounts of direct investment.

Between 2019 and 2020, the average price of homes in Yucatán increased 12.02 percent. This, coupled with the relatively low prices of its land, which is estimated to be up to 50 percent lower than in Mexico City, makes it one of the most attractive spots to invest in real estate at a national level.

4.- Sonora

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Sonora did not stop the flow of its foreign investments in the industrial sector. Even transnational companies such as Ford and Carrier have increased their capital injections during this period.

According to the Federal Mortgage Society (SHF), the average price of homes in Sonora increased by 11.69% between 2019 and 2020, in addition to the fact that this average price is less than 1 million pesos, making it very accessible to investors.

For all this, Sonora is one of the most attractive places to invest in real estate, since the demand for housing, thanks to the creation of new jobs, will increase significantly.

5.- Zacatecas

Another of the best states to invest in 2021 is Zacatecas. This is thanks to the fact that during this year it will receive large foreign investments, especially in the mining and renewable energy sectors, which will greatly increase job creation and therefore cause a great demand for housing.

The average price of houses and apartments in Zacatecas, according to the SHF, increased by 12.49 percent from 2019 to 2020 and stood at just over 800 thousand pesos, a very accessible figure compared to other states in the country.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







