Top Mexican states for Real Estate investment in 2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in these states the price of homes has risen consistently.
Mèrida, Yuc., April 27, 2021, (REAL ESTATE MARKET).- Real estate investments are always one of those that offer greater financial stability in the medium and long term, since real estate increases in value over time thanks to capital gains.
This makes them a great alternative to other types of investments, such as mutual funds or the currency market, which are highly dependent on changes in the global economy.
In Mexico, there are places that have always distinguished themselves by having solid real estate markets, which has been demonstrated in this COVID-19 pandemic, as average home prices have continued to rise in almost all states, which is a great signal for investors.
That is why today we bring you a list of the best places to invest in real estate in 2021, comparing the average prices of homes between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2020, according to the Federal Mortgage Society (Sociedad de Hipotecas Federales: SHF).
1.- Morelos
With the isolation measures promoted by the health authorities and the implementation of distance education and work systems, many people have sought to get away from urban centers. That is why in Central Mexico, many people have seen Morelos as one of the best places to invest in homes.
In addition to better weather conditions and more green areas, Morelos has a similar infrastructure to the capital, so it is no longer just a good alternative for a vacation home but has now emerged as a great permanent home option.
In Morelos, the average home price increased 16.02 percent between 2019 and 2020, making it a great option to buy a property and use it as an investment.
2.- Jalisco
Jalisco is the most important state in the western part of the country, thanks to its great industrial activity in the technology sector, which has been greatly boosted by the pandemic, since now many people have had to adopt these devices in their daily lives, which has greatly increased its demand and, therefore, has given a great boost to this sector in the state.
Jalisco is another of the most favorable places to invest in real estate, since from 2019 to 2020 the average price of houses and apartments increased by 12.38%, becoming one of the best options to invest in 2021.
3.- Yucatan
For some years now, Yucatán has been one of the best places to invest, thanks to its constant economic growth and high levels of security, which have given it great international projection, attracting huge amounts of direct investment.
Between 2019 and 2020, the average price of homes in Yucatán increased 12.02 percent. This, coupled with the relatively low prices of its land, which is estimated to be up to 50 percent lower than in Mexico City, makes it one of the most attractive spots to invest in real estate at a national level.
4.- Sonora
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Sonora did not stop the flow of its foreign investments in the industrial sector. Even transnational companies such as Ford and Carrier have increased their capital injections during this period.
According to the Federal Mortgage Society (SHF), the average price of homes in Sonora increased by 11.69% between 2019 and 2020, in addition to the fact that this average price is less than 1 million pesos, making it very accessible to investors.
For all this, Sonora is one of the most attractive places to invest in real estate, since the demand for housing, thanks to the creation of new jobs, will increase significantly.
5.- Zacatecas
Another of the best states to invest in 2021 is Zacatecas. This is thanks to the fact that during this year it will receive large foreign investments, especially in the mining and renewable energy sectors, which will greatly increase job creation and therefore cause a great demand for housing.
The average price of houses and apartments in Zacatecas, according to the SHF, increased by 12.49 percent from 2019 to 2020 and stood at just over 800 thousand pesos, a very accessible figure compared to other states in the country.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Israel records no daily Covid deaths for the first time in 10 months
(BBC) Israel has recorded no new.
-
New cases of Malaria reported in several Mexican states
According to the WHO, children under.
-
More than 100 daily cases of gender violence are reported in Quintana Roo
The state of Quintana Roo is.
-
Mauricio Vila promotes Yucatan with world tourism industry top executives
Mèrida, Yuc., (April 27, 2021).- Governor.
-
Bees escape from hives and attack street vendors in Tizimin
Tizimin, Yucatan, (April 27, 2021).- The.
-
5 suspects implicated in the kidnapping of a Yucatecan businessman arrested in Quintana Roo
The alleged kidnappers were arrested in.
-
More environmental care and animal welfare actions for Merida
Mérida, Yuc., (April 27, 2021).- The.
-
Félix Salgado Macedonio: Morena considers a woman who was raped “dead”
The CNHJ of Morena states that.
-
AMLO Defends Supreme Court Chief Justice’s Term Extension
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
-
Molotov cocktail attacks on public transport in Cancun
Last weekend, on Sunday, April 25,.
Leave a Comment