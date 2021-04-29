Today we celebrate International Dance Day 2021

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year. Dancers, researchers and therapists across the world are increasingly encouraging people to engage in hobbies and any form of physical activity, to counter the mental fatigue during the pandemic.
On International Dance Day, it’s time to help each other battle the isolation and loneliness amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. Dance is good for the body and mind, and it has been established that shaking a leg is a mantra for happiness for many people. International Dance Day is a great opportunity to spread awareness and help people become more resilient when faced with the mental or emotional challenges amid Covid-19.
International Dance Day: How dance helps counter emotional challenges
- Dance is a creative expression; movements with music have many benefits
- Dance is often used to treat physical, psychological, cognitive and behavioural issues
- According to experts, the same endorphins or chemicals in the body that make one feel better are released in greater quantities when one is dancing
- Dance helps counter anxiety, depression, poor self-esteem and post traumatic stress
International Dance Day: History of dance day
In 1982, the International Dance Day was first celebrated marking the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet. International Dance Day was started to spread the message of the benefits of dance, celebrate dance and bring people together. This universal form of performing arts cuts across political, cultural and ethnic barriers. Jean-Georges Noverre, the French choreographer’s treatise, Lettres sur la danse et sur les ballets, written in 1760, is still valid and revered by modern dancers.
Happy International Dance Day!
Sources: NDTV / YouTube
