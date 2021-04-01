Three shipping companies seek to restart operations in Cozumel and have already submitted their application after the confirmation of the arrival of the first cruise ship of the Royal Caribbean shipping company to this tourist destination.
MLS and Norwegian Cruise Line are two of the interested shipping companies that have begun the procedures to dock in Cozumel again, after suspending operations due to the health contingency in March 2020.
Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean maintains its interest in operating a homeport in Quintana Roo, for which the talks continue, despite the rejection shown by the hotel sector in the northern part of the Mexican Caribbean to build the facility in the continental part of the state.
For their part, municipal authorities and the tourism sector are working on a strategy to strengthen accommodation, air connectivity, and outings on the so-called “Island of swallows”.
These actions also seek to restore connectivity with Canada, whose three flights stopped operating in December, and to launch different promotional activities on social networks.
