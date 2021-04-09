These are the candidates running for Mérida mayor

At the start of the campaign period for mayoral candidates in the 106 municipalities of Yucatán and 15 local electoral districts, those who will compete for Mérida programmed various activities that start very early.

The morning activity was scheduled by the PRI-PRD candidate, Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín. He called at six o’clock for a breakfast with market leaders Lucas de Gálvez, which he will broadcast live on his social networks.

Then, at 7:30 in the morning, he will inaugurate his campaign house in Paseo de Montejo with 47th street. At 8 am he will give a message to start the campaign in Santa Ana park. At the end of the event, he will carry out tours and meetings in Tixcacal Opichén, Xoclán, Chenkú, and Juan Pablo II.

The PAN candidate, Renán Barrera Concha, will kick off his campaign at 6:15 in the morning in the La Mielera neighborhood, on 76th Street with 181 in the Nueva San José Tecoh neighborhood, in the deep south of the city, where he carried out various improvement actions as mayor.

Morena’s candidate, Verónica Camino Farjat, will start her walk at 8 in the morning, on Calle 41 between 24 and 26, in the Juan Pablo II subdivision.

Víctor Manuel Cervera Hernández, candidate of the Movimiento Ciudadano political party, will begin his activities with video calls to invite citizens to participate in the electoral process and make proposals to meet the needs of the city.

Then he will visit the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood, where he will show the deficiencies in public services on his social networks. His journey will continue with walks around the city to promote his proposals for Mérida.

Ismael Peraza Valdez, Echaniz, candidate of Fuerza por México, will start his campaign at eight o’clock in the morning at the premises of the railroad union, on Calle 52 and 57. He will be accompanied by the candidates for local deputies with head in Mérida and the members of your payroll.

Women aspiring to the mayoralty of Mérida

Engineer Nelly Ortiz Vázquez, candidate of Nueva Alianza por Yucatán, will give a joint press conference with the leader of that party, José Crescencio Gutiérrez González, at nine in the morning in the living room of the Residencial hotel, on 59th Street between 76 and 78.

The candidate urged her opponents to compete with respect and education, to focus the campaign on proposals and projects, to reject insults and offenses because it is not a war.

The candidate of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Karina Pérez Ramos, will begin her campaign in the Fraccionamiento Del Parque at seven in the morning.

Ten candidates for the mayor of Mérida

As far as it was found, there are 10 candidates for Mérida registered with the Iepac to compete for the municipal presidency of Mérida are: Renán Barrera Concha, PAN; Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín, PRI-PRD; and Verónica Camino Farjat, Morena.

Also Víctor Cervera Hernández, Citizen Movement; Ismael Peraza Valdez, Force for Mexico; Nelly Ortiz Vázquez, New Alliance for Yucatán; Karina Pérez Ramos, PVEM; and Herbé Rodríguez Sahuí, from Encuentro Solidario. Finally, the PT nominated Yazmín Gaspar Góngora and Progressive Social Networks registered Christian de Atocha Ocampo García, after the National Electoral Institute canceled the registration of Tuffy Mafud Contreras for not checking his pre-campaign expenses.

