The original flavors of legendary Sidra Pino return to Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 13, 2021).- Through his social networks, user Marco Herrera Sandoval announced the launch of a new brand called “La Pionera”, which would be carried out by former employees of the now-extinct Yucatecan iconic Sidra Pino factory.

During this weekend the publications went viral on social networks since it was ensured that these new drinks would have the original flavor of the well-known Sidra Pino black and barley that used to be made in the downtown factory. However, the former employees presented it with a new name as they did not get the patent rights.

“Friends this morning some gentlemen visited me with a project called La Pionera, a Yucatecan brand founded by former employees of the Sidra Pino factory who, failing to obtain a patent, created a new brand to be able to distribute the already known black and barley with the flavor that we all remember. And soon they will launch the “Boxito de Chocolate”, which will replace the “Soldado de Chocolate” but with a renewed formula ”, published Herrera Sandoval.

The news was released just this Saturday, April 10th, and in a matter of hours, Marco Herera himself made public that the new “La Pionera” soft drinks had been sold out at the only point of sale which is the “Elsy Store”, on the corner of Calle 59 with 110, Colonia Bojorquez.

Similarly, Marco Herrera reported that they are working on an improved formula of the “Chocolate Soldier”, which was also an emblematic drink of the former Sidra Pino.

