The ‘Olimpia Law’ which punishes digital violence comes into force in all of Mexico

The opinion was sent to the Executive for enactment.

MEXICO CITY, (April 30, 2021).- On Thursday, April 29, the plenary session of the Chamber of Representatives approved reforms to the Penal Code and the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence, a legal instrument to impose penalties of up to six years in prison for disseminating images of intimate and sexual content without the consent of the person involved.

With 446 votes in favor and one against, the representatives generally endorsed the so-called ‘Olympia Law’, which was approved by the Senate last November. In a subsequent vote, the legislators approved it in particular with 434 votes in favor and one against.

The ruling, which was sent to the Executive for enactment, considers it a crime to take and distribute images of intimate and sexual content without the consent of the person involved.

Digital harassment will be punished with jail terms of between three and six years, fines of up to 90 thousand pesos.

In addition, aggravating circumstances are foreseen when the crime is committed by the victim’s spouse, a public official, or someone with whom she had a romantic relationship, as well as when it is done for profit.

The reform will punish digital violence against women throughout Mexico, where 19 of the 32 states already provide in their state legislation the punishment against digital abuse.

On the eve, a group of women camped in front of the Chamber of Representatives to demand approval for the entire country, including the activist Olimpia Coral, who gives name to the legal reform.

Coral suffered digital violence at age 18 when a video of her having sex with her boyfriend was posted on social media.

During the debate, the representative of the Morenas Party Rocío Carolina Pozos denounced that digital violence generates “serious damage to the dignity and integrity” of women, who are “condemned to social isolation.”

For her part, Verónica María Sobrado, from the PAN, celebrated the initiative as an “important legislative advance” that “will undoubtedly provide protection to women and girls.”

Last March was the most violent for women in all of Mexico since the National Public Security System began recording by gender in 2015.

