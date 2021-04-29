The new Mexican sponge cake, “The Manteconcha”

MÈXICO, April 29, 2021, (EL HERALDO).- The sweetbread of Mexico, famous for its variety of shapes and colors, has a new product, a hybrid of mantecada and concha that has become a viral culinary trend on social networks. This miscegenation that has been called Manteconcha” came out of the ovens of the Mexican baker Josué Rivera Arriaga, originally from Querétaro, who in early August 2018, with such success that he put his bakery on the cake route in the country.

Josué tried to innovate bread, and he wanted to put a bread of the dead on the surface of a shortbread and then he thought that the idea would be more successful if he put a shell on it and that is how the popular manteconcha emerged, which he began to distribute at the El Manantial bakery.

We are going to make a shell and put it in the mantecada mold and see what happens, something like that came to my mind, from mantecada, at the moment that came to me and well from there it arose, the process was made, we put it in the oven and it was the result, ” explained the baker.

According to the baker from Queretaro, the manteconcha emerged on August 10 and four days later it was already a success on Facebook and later on other social networks. The fame has been such that the small three-dozen baking that it all started with has multiplied so many times that Josué’s family has not stopped working since then to satisfy a demand that only continues to increase.

As we know that you crave this delicious “manteconcha” today, The Yucatan Times leaves you this video with the recipe, we hope you enjoy it and maybe you even want to bake yourself some “manteconchas”.

Buen Provecho!

